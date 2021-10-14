POUND — Progress is being made on fixes and upgrades to Pound’s water and sewer systems more than three months after a state-ordered surrender of the utilities to the Wise County Public Service Authority.
That progress includes re-establishing working relationships with state and federal funding agencies, fixing water lines, bringing the town wastewater treatment plant into state compliance and improving water accountability, PSA Executive Director Cody McElroy said on Thursday.
The Virginia Attorney General’s office in June gave the town an ultimatum after the state Health Department announced that untreated sewage was flowing from the town’s wastewater treatment plant into the Pound River and into the John W. Flannagan Reservoir — a primary water source for neighboring Dickenson County and other localities.
Town Council voted to surrender the water and sewer systems to the PSA rather than face state prosecution for millions in fines and violation of agreements with state agencies to upgrade the water and wastewater systems.
“The wastewater system was definitely worse than the water system,” McElroy said on Thursday. “The water system was a little better but still worse than we expected. Most of the attention paid over the last 20 years was to the water system.”
McElroy provided a 50-item summary of work done since the town and authority signed the transfer agreement on June 9. Within three weeks, the authority transferred the billing process into the PSA customer system and began tackling a backlog of maintenance and new service work orders along with customer billing adjustments.
McElroy said the PSA is now making on-time payments on utility system debts incurred by the town, including paying off a defaulted town line of credit with New People’s Bank. Virginia Department of Health funding arrangements for a water plant upgrade are back on track, he added, and the state is allocating $3 million in America Recovery Plan Act funds for wastewater improvements.
Between 60% and 75% of water was being lost from the 500,000 gallon-per-day water treatment plant when PSA took over the system, McElroy said. That meant the plant was running from 14 to 19 hours a day. While system line and meter fixes are ongoing, he said the plant now runs between 12 and 14 hours daily. That could mean an estimated water loss reduction to 50%, he added.
McElroy said water meter replacement is moving, with 120 uninstalled meters the town had received through the Coalfield Water Development Fund now in place. Five hundred meters have been fitted with transmitters for faster water meter reading, he added, with the rest to be refitted this fall.
Besides cleanups and equipment replacements at the wastewater and water plants, McElroy said, 12 plant operators and staff have been hired to ensure reliable plant operation. Line inspection, monitoring and repairs are being done to improve leakage and cut down on stormwater infiltration and inflow in the wastewater system.
Improved water tank turnover procedures and a planned fourth tank will also help maintain adequate water system supply and fire flow, McElroy said, while the town’s garbage collection service that expired with the utility transfer is being offered again by PSA.
McElroy said in-town customers have seen rate increased while out-of-town customers have seen a slight rate drop since the PSA took over operations. He said the rate hike is slightly above what town officials projected to meet state funding requirements for handling new water projects. If the town had kept the utilities, customers could have seen an annual rate hike of about 44% annually for at least three years.
As the PSA continues fixing system deficiencies and getting funding for upgrades, McElroy said, future rate increases will probably fall in line with authority-wide practice to keep rate increases around the inflation rate.
“The PSA board is committed to providing safe water and wastewater service to its customers,” McElroy said. “It’s definitely not an overnight fix, but we are making progress.”