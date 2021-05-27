WISE – The Wise County Public Service Authority could approve a consolidation agreement with Pound over the town’s water and sewer systems by June 8.
PSA Executive Director Cody McElroy said Thursday that the PSA Board will hold its regular meeting June 8 at 6 p.m., where he said the board is ready to approve a final version of the agreement with the town to take over operation, maintenance and upgrades.
McElroy said 60 days is a conservative estimate of the time to include the town’s billing system for about 1,000 in-town and county customers and to integrate town operations into the into the PSA system.
Town Council voted Thursday to approve the agreement after state Assistant Attorney General Jerald Hess told the council they could accept consolidation or face state civil and criminal prosecution. Hess pointed to five years of non-compliance with a consent order for sewer system and plant repairs along with recent untreated sewage discharge into the Pound River the town’s cutoff from state funding for repairs.
“We are in good standing with state and federal funding agencies,” McElroy said, “and that will allow us to do work on the system.”
Under the town’s utility billing system, customers have been billed a $2 monthly surcharge to fund the Pound Volunteer Fire Department. While final details have to be worked out between PSA and the town, McElroy said the authority is not opposed to continue collecting that surcharge for the town.
Dickenson County Administrator Larry Barton applauded Pound’s action.
“I feel much better about that,” Barton said, adding that the town has been working in recent weeks with state and local agencies to do emergency work after a May 6 Virginia Department of Health warning against people going in the river.
County Board of Supervisors Chairman Josh Evans, in a May 18 letter to the town, threatened to seek enforcement penalties against the town if the sewage flow was not stopped.
Barton confirmed Hess’s statement to town council Thursday that he was looking into reports that two people were sickened after being near the river. The incident happened around March 28, he said, when two kayakers were traveling the Pound River in Dickenson County and took a swim in the river.
The two kayakers reported that they suffered stomach illness later that day, Barton said.
“The (Wise County) PSA can secure the capital needed to upgrade the Pound system,” Barton said.