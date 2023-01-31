KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is seeking submissions for its annual awards program.
This year’s program will honor and acknowledge significant works that were created or completed in 2022. An awards dinner and program for the winners will be held in Kingsport on May 2.
The deadline for entries falls on Feb. 15, and the late deadline, which includes a late fee, is Feb. 21. No entries may be accepted past Feb. 21. Submissions will be judged by a different chapter of the PRSA.
“This is our opportunity to showcase and celebrate the best in public relations, communications and media relations in the Tri-Cities,” said Betty Payne, 2023 program chair.
“We encourage local professionals to take a look at their major accomplishments for 2022 and get ready to proudly show others what they’ve done,” she said.
Last year, Kingsport City Schools Communications Editor Marybeth McLain was named the top award winner.
“I was honored to receive last year’s Best-in-Show award from the PRSA Tri-Cities chapter,” McLain said. “Knowing how much talent we have in this market made receiving the award even more special.”
The awards program is open to students, chapter members, and non-members in the Tri-Cities area. Entry fees are required for all.
The Tri-Cities TN/VA Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America was established in 2002.
As a nonprofit, professional organization of communications specialists across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, members represent a number of businesses and industries in the Tri-Cities.
This includes Fortune 500 companies, leading health care organizations, public relations firms, transportation and tourism entities, as well as higher education institutions and nonprofit associations.
For more information, visit the Tri-Cities PRSA Facebook page.