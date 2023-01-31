McLain and Fischer (contributed by PRSA members)

Marybeth McLain (left), receives her 2021 PRSA Tri-Cities Best-in-Show award from Jessica Fischer (right), President of the 2022 PRSA Tri-Cities Chapter, at last year’s award ceremony.

 EMILY STEWART estewart@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is seeking submissions for its annual awards program.

This year’s program will honor and acknowledge significant works that were created or completed in 2022. An awards dinner and program for the winners will be held in Kingsport on May 2.

