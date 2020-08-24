KINGSPORT — About a dozen protesters hit the streets of Kingsport on Monday afternoon to show their support for Hunger First director Michael Gillis, who was arrested last week on a disorderly conduct charge.
Protesters say Gillis’ arrest was unwarranted and that Kingsport police have been targeting the homeless in recent weeks.
“What happened the other day was not OK. We think it was outrageous and shouldn’t have happened. The actions taken were unnecessary and it shouldn’t have gone down the way it did,” said protest organizer Elizabeth Cross. “We’re here to peacefully protest, we just want our voices heard and to show support for Mike and Hunger First and all the wonderful things they do.”
Cross, 20, is attending Northeast State College and studying criminal justice. She’s been involved with Hunger First for about a year.
“I started talking to (Michael) and learning everything they do there. I just couldn’t leave and have been there ever since,” Cross said. “Anybody is allowed to come get food and clothes, and regardless of the actions of somebody they deserve to feel like a human.”
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Hunger First was founded in 1996 and provides food and clothing to anyone in need, no questions asked.
Gillis, the director of the nonprofit organization, was arrested last Thursday and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, illegal parking and failure to obey a lawful order. The arrest came following an exchange Gillis had with Kingsport police officers outside the Hunger First office (829 Myrtle St.).
He was released from jail Thursday evening under a $1,000 “own recognizance” bond and arraigned Friday morning. Gillis’ next court appearance is scheduled for Oct 6 in Kingsport General Sessions Court.
Supporters of Hunger First say police are targeting and harassing the homeless, issuing them citations for jaywalking when they walk across Center Street to Oak or Myrtle.
Kemp Johnson of Johnson City works with an organization that brings supplies weekly to Hunger First. He received a jaywalking ticket on Monday after he walked across Center with those supplies.
“We’re here to handle our daily duties and to give back to the community as necessary,” Johnson said, noting his frustration with receiving a citation.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said there isn’t a crosswalk at the intersection of Center with Oak and Myrtle because it’s not a signaled intersection.
“The closest crosswalk is a block away at the Center Street/Sevier Street intersection. A mid-block crossing would be very dangerous at this location given the sight distance, volume of traffic on Center Street and intersection of three roadways,” McReynolds said. “The safest path for pedestrians is to cross at the controlled intersection of Sevier Avenue and Center Street.”
A PEACEFUL PROTEST
At about noon on Monday, five people gathered at the old Lee Apartments site on Dale Street, carrying flags and various signs with messages about the homeless. From there, the protesters walked down Dale to Poplar Street then to Myrtle (crossing at all intersections) and finally arriving at their destination — the Hunger First office — where eight to 10 more people joined in on the protest.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a lone man across Center began yelling at the protesters. The protesters started yelling back. After a few minutes, a Kingsport police officer spoke with the counter-protester and soon after he left.
Police have maintained an increased presence near Hunger First in recent weeks, writing citations for jaywalking and overnight camping. On Monday, at least four officers were at Hunger First briefly during the protest.
Gillis did not participate in the protest nor did he speak to the media.