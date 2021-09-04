“Prospect School is the name we bear,
Her cause we each embrace.
Each Prospect son and daughter
Should feel the Prospect Place.”
— The first lines of the Prospect School Motto, Gate City
GATE CITY — That “Prospect Place” is the hallowed ground at the top of Manville Road, where the former two-room school house for Scott County’s African-American children once stood. It closed for integration in 1964 and was torn down shortly thereafter.
Its new remembrance is a historical marker commemorating the school on busy Highway 23, 58 and 421 at the Gate City town limits. Although the marker was installed back in February, COVID and cold weather prevented a proper dedication until Friday.
Mattie Wood Bellamy was one of the last students in the last class in 1964.
“Our alumni committee worked hard to get this marker, just like their parents and grandparents worked hard to build that school and keep it running,” she said. “I know the ancestors are looking down on us, so proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
At Friday’s dedication, Del. Terry Kilgore, representing the First District (Scott, Lee and part of Wise counties, including the city of Norton) delivered a congratulatory proclamation from the House of Delegates, commemorating the occasion and the history of the school.
“Segregation was a sad time in our history, and this marker represents the hard work by the teachers, the students and the community members who put up their own money to pay for building the Prospect School. It was important to the parents that their children got a good education.”
Prospect’s students attended up until the seventh grade. Then they were bused to Douglass School in Kingsport (itself a segregated school until 1966) to finish the high school grades.
“I don’t think everybody in the county thought about what was going on, right at our own backdoors,” said David Mann, chairman of the Scott County Board of Supervisors. He told those gathered for the dedication that he, like many travelers on the busy highway, has seen and read the marker since it was installed, but never knew Prospect’s history.
“To go to school in your own community up to a certain grade, and then have to leave your home, leave your city and county to go to another city and state every day to continue your higher education had to be difficult for parents and especially the students,” he said.
Gate City Mayor Bob Richards wants everybody to take a moment and read the marker’s inscription.
“As you’ll find out from reading it,” he told the group, “readin’, writin’, and ‘rithmetic weren’t the only things taught at Prospect. The students also learned perseverance, hard work and giving back to the community. Many of the Prospect alumni have given back through public service and education.”
When Prospect Alumni Marker Committee members approached Scott County Schools, Superintendent John Ferguson said some digging into the historical records produced valuable information.
“In the insurance records compiled back in 1954 for all the schools, we actually discovered the paperwork for the Prospect Public School,” he noted. “In that three-ring binder were pictures and historical information on Prospect. Through those records, we learned that Prospect was self-sufficient, that even though we don’t always remember everything that was taught to us in school, one of the things that sticks with us are the interactions with our teachers and classmates. In the financial contributions listed in the records, we see a pride for Prospect that comes from the community it served. That’s just as important to education as what we learn from books.”
Ron Carson is co-founder of the Appalachian African-American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap. It’s an organization dedicated to collecting the narratives and artifacts of African-American life in Southern Appalachia. He himself was also the product of a one-room Black schoolhouse. He said the true history of a school system cannot be measured unless it includes the experiences of its African-American students.
“Very little is written about that segment of Appalachian education,” he noted. “Without it, there is a void in our collective cultures, a missing piece to the educational puzzle.”
It’s because of the legacy of Prospect School that the school’s history is not over. Carson said, more than 50 years after its closing, “Prospect’s history is only beginning. We have generations that are passing down what they learned at Prospect. We are a living history every day.”
That thought was echoed by one of the school’s last students.
“No, the history is not over. It’s still being lived,” Mattie Bellamy thought out loud. “If our descendants don’t know where they came from, how in the world will they know who they themselves are?
“More importantly ... how will they know where they’re going?”