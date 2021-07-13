WISE — Wise County’s prosecutor has asked former Pound Police Chief Tony Baker for passwords to the town police computer and about the location of a $4,500 K-9.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said Tuesday that he sent letters to Baker and to interim Police Chief Chris Wilcox on Monday regarding the passwords and K-9 officer Buddy.
The letter to Wilcox asked the chief to provide him a list of the needed computer information. Slemp, in the letter, said that he had spoken to Baker on June 30 and that Baker said “he was under the impression that he gave you all the information you requested.”
Wilcox, during a June 29 report to the Pound Town Council, said that he had not been able to reach Baker regarding computer access. While finding a $4,500 invoice for the dog, he also told the council, the animal’s location is not known.
In the letters to Wilcox and Baker, Slemp also referred to Buddy. Wilcox, in his council report, said that he had found an invoice for the dog but has not been able to find what happened to it.
“He asked whether I could reach out to you to inquire whether you had information about the whereabouts of Buddy and his ‘retirement status,’ ” Slemp wrote to Baker. “Any information that you could provide would be appreciated and helpful.”
In both letters, Slemp added that failure of a chief “to maintain such records or failure to relinquish such records to his successor in office shall constitute a misdemeanor” under Virginia Code 15.2-1722.
Slemp said on Tuesday that he received the initial evidence room inventory report and video from Fairfax County Police evidence technician Lynn Coulter, who had been picked for the job with the help of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.
“Together, their efforts have ensured the preservation of public safety, evidence and prosecution integrity, and the public trust during a difficult transitionary period,” Slemp said. “Although our work is far from complete, we look forward to continuing to resolve these matters as quickly as possible. “
Coulter was hired May 20 by the Pound Town Council to conduct the inventory after the board voted two days earlier to disband the police department and dismiss the remaining two employees: former Chief Baker and part-time officer Tim McAfee. Wilcox was also appointed interim chief at that time so the town would have a certified law enforcement officer in custody of records and evidence.
Slemp said he will be reviewing the report with Wilcox to compare it with the room’s contents in coming days. The report also comes with a $2,229.52 bill for the town.
In his June 29 report to the council, Wilcox said problems found since he and Coulter were hired include:
• Several pieces of evidence found outside the evidence room in the department office
• Evidence not entered into inventory and found in an unlocked police car behind town hall
• Records, fingerprints and an unserved warrant also found in the car
• Missing personalized police badges
• An unpaid collection notice for almost $1,500 in equipment and uniforms, with about $600 worth of the items missing
• Other missing equipment.