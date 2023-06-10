WISE — The suspect in the August 2022 beating death of Melanie Sturgill will serve 12 years in prison, three weeks after what Wise County’s chief prosecutor said was a surprise plea offer and evidence issues.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall in March said Danny L. Sturgill, 61, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter after facing a second-degree murder charge in his wife’s death.
According to the original criminal complaint, Sturgill, in an interview with investigators, said his wife had been bedridden for about seven years after a stroke and that he had cared for her since then. He “became enraged and assaulted her” after an argument, the complaint stated, and he assaulted her at different times between Aug. 17 and Aug. 20, breaking her nose at one point.
Melanie Sturgill was taken to Norton Community Hospital Aug. 20 after Sturgill called the rescue squad, the complaint stated, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Hall confirmed on Friday that Sturgill’s lawyer, Adrian Collins offered the plea which, in addition to downgrading the murder charge, also changed a felony aggravated malicious wounding charge to felony abuse of a vulnerable adult causing injury.
Sturgill was scheduled for trial in July, Hall told the Kingsport Times News in late March, but he entered his guilty plea April 18. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Baker sentenced Sturgill to the maximum 10 years on the manslaughter charge to five years with three suspended on the abuse count.
Sturgill will serve the two terms consecutively with credit for time jailed while awaiting trial — approximately eight months — and be on probation for three years. The plea agreement also bars Sturgill from any contact with Melanie Sturgill’s family
Asked why he did not publicly announce the plea and sentencing, Hall said it was a “high profile case” with almost no warning of the plea deal and that he was concerned about the reaction in the community of two camps of people: supporters of Sturgill and people who felt that Sturgill should have been tried for murder.
“(Melanie Sturgill’s) family was very supportive,” Hall said of the plea agreement. “They had hoped for more … but scientific evidence came to light that better fit the manslaughter charge.”