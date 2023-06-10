Plea agreement - Danny Sturgill

Danny Lynn Sturgill

WISE — The suspect in the August 2022 beating death of Melanie Sturgill will serve 12 years in prison, three weeks after what Wise County’s chief prosecutor said was a surprise plea offer and evidence issues.

Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall in March said Danny L. Sturgill, 61, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter after facing a second-degree murder charge in his wife’s death.

