WISE – A prison investigation is continuing into the death of a Wallens Ridge State prison inmate Saturday.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said Monday he is waiting for completion of a Virginia Department of Corrections investigation on the Nov. 20 killing of 47-year-old inmate Gregory Pierce.
DOC officials confirmed Pierce’s identity Sunday, stating that another inmate attacked Pierce in his cell by another inmate before Pierce was pronounced dead at a Big Stone Gap hospital.
Slemp said he will determine what charges will be presented to a grand jury after the completed report.
A DOC spokesperson said Saturday that Pierce was serving multiple life sentences for rape and other sexual offenses, while his alleged killer was serving a life sentence for murder.