HAWKINS COUNTY
Recorded July 9
Rose Acceptance Incorporated to Thomas L. Juhl, district 6, parcel of land, no description, J. C. Roller Property, $25,000.
Audrey Sue Harris to David M. Moore and Sharon K. Williams, district 8, parcel of land, no description, $13,500.
Jennifer L. Cassell to Jennifer Boros and Lawrence J. Boros, district 7, lot 5, lot 10, Kinkead Estates, $175,000.
Mark Dobbs and Teresa Dobbs to Matthew S. Helton and Ashley N. Helton, district 9, lot 47, River Bend Shoals, $317,000.
Judy Head and others to Jeffrey Markland and Gabriela Markland, district 5, 36.11 acres, lot 2, Judy Head Property, $127,500.
Stanley L. Hickman and Lennea D. Hickman, Co-Trustees to the Stanley L. Hickman Life Trust to Megan Griffith, no district given, lot 10, Allandale,Estates, $200,000.
Rex Cisco and Sherrilynn Cisco to Rodney Dean Witt, district 3, parcel of land, no description, $11,500.
Tabitha Spears Trent to George Parker, district 6, 0.5 of an acre, Charles E. and Maggie M. Spears Property, district 7, lot 10, quitclaim.
Quest Enterprise Incorporated to Michael Wright and Jama Wright, district 4, parcel of land, no description, $126,000.
Recorded July 10
Richard Alan Reeves to Jessica Renee Reeves, district 4, lot 30, lot 31, Holston View, quitclaim.
Kathryn L. Morton to Andrew Warren Reedy and Darla Reedy, district 7, lot 10, Ponderosa Estates, $150,000.
Wellmont Health System to Mountain States Properties Incorporated, district 7, lot 3 Westpark, quitclaim.
Matthew Elkins to Sierra Jones, district 2, parcel of land, no description, $125,000.
Kimberly Lawson to Rufus Earls Jr., and Tammy Earls, district 4, 7.11 acres, part of James Christain Property, quitclaim.
Tabetha Marie Davis to Holly A. Lowe, district 5, 0.55 of an acre, Betty L. Smith Estate, $35,000.
Christopher Raymond Beachy and Cherise Edwards Beachy to Gerald R. Romaniello and Tiffany A. Romaniello, district 2, lot 72, phase 1, Chelaque Estates, $56,000.
Karen Kite Jennings, By AIF and Jeffrey Brian Jennings to Ralph and Karen Jennings Revocable Trust and the Karen and Ralph Jennings Joint Revocable Living Trust, district 4, lot 42, Timberlake, quitclaim.
Terry Harris and Rhonda R. Harris to Travis Harris,, district 7, lot 112, Brookshire Hills, $190,000.
Recorded July 17
Margaret Grimes and Linda Skelton, Successor Trustees to the Hatcher Family Trust to Margaret Grimes and Linda Skelton, district 9, lot 70, lot 71, lot 72, Richmond Heights, quitclaim.
Lyda J. Brewer to Gregory Allen Brewer and Brandon Kevin Brewer, district 1, lot 4, lot 5, lot 6, J. R. Thompson Property, quitclaim.
James David Fleming to Kimberly White aka Kimberly Fleming, district 6, 2.14 acres, quitclaim.
Kimberly White aka Kimberly Fleming to James Thomas Quinn, Jr. and April Dawn Quinn, district 6, 2.14 acres, $254,900.
Beau Phillips, Executor and IND to the Estate of Geneva Phillips to Amber Ball and Charles Benjamin Degreen III, district 9, lots 1 thru 7, Clarence P. Poe Property, $185,000.
Sherrolyn G. Weed to Brandon Charles Vaughan and Heather Rae Vaughan, district 9, lot 2, 4.059 acres, Woodlawn Addition, $300,000.
Shane C. Singer to Shane C. Singer and Monica Howell, district 7, lot 6, W. R. Horne Property, quitclaim.
Nicole Qualls to Jacob Qualls, district 9, lot 8, part of lot 7, part of lot 9, Luther Green, quitclaim.
Adam Roberts and Jessica Arnold to Rose Marie Carter, district 7, 0.438 of an acre, $26,000.
Colt Louis Lynn Baker to Chasity Dawn Baker, district 3, 0.51 of an acre, quitclaim.
Recorded July 20
Bruce Wallace Hurley, by AIF and Pamela Hurley, AIF to Blake Allen Parker, district 2, lot 1, lot 2, Circle J V Farm, $155,000.
Jeanne Waaskiewicz to Joseph Carl Waskrewicz and Heather Alison Waskiewicz, district 9, lot 1, Woodlawn Addition, quitclaim.
Heather Megan Linkous Fields and Joshua Fields to Ernesto Rodriguez, Jr., district 7, 1.74 acres, $115,000.
James P. Baker to Ralph Steve Lawson and Andrea Lawson, district 2, 5 acres, Spring Creek Farms, $50,000.
JAB Home Renovationsd LLC to Jeffrey A. Helm and Mikayla Marie Helm, district 8, lot 27R, JAB Home Renovations LLC Property, $123,900.
Bobby Lee White and Jane W. White to Ethan Wegner and Sherry Wegner, district 1, 1.74 acres, lot 10, part of lot 11, Kyle Richardson Property, $15,000.
Recorded July 21
Kristie Leigh Cavin Lumpkins, Executor to the Estate of Lucille B. Cavin to Daniel Lee Tapp and
Heather Camille Tapp, district 6, 0/827 of an acre, part of Map of Tract A, James H. Cavin Property, $75,000.
Joe Payne to Jeffrey Lee Mayes and Anna Marie Mayes, district 4, lot 19, Austin Pointe, $14,500.
Recorded July 22
Kevin B. Kincer and Julie D.
Kincer to Richard Dewayne Christian and Lana Jane Kiser, district 4, lot 44, lot 95, phase 2, Austin Pointe, $15,500.
Gerald Davis and Barbara Ann Smith to Jimmie Jarvis, district 4, lot 3, 5.39 acres, Nancy G. Smith Estate, quitclaim.
Courtney Helton to Judy Carolyn Owens, district 1, parcel of land, no description, Tyler Hoard Property, $55,000.
J. B. Lashley, Jr. and Deborah D. Lashley to Scott Barlow and Erika Barlow, district 6, 37.1 acres, Mamye Ross Burns Estate, $99,900.
Anna Pearl Byington to Paul E. Byington, Jr. and Teresa Byington, district 5, 20 acres, lot 4, Leota Byington Property, $60,000.
Ronald I. Rushlow to Lonnie A. Taylor and Shirley Taylor, district 2, parcel of land, no description, part of Gracie Lee Stubblefield Property, $145,000.
James Robert Simpson to Jesse Lee Simpson, district 9, part of lot 26, King, $92,000.
Amanda Osborne to Joshua Lee Lawson and Rebecca E. Lawson, district 1, lot 5, Smith Property, $10,600.
Janette R. Walters to Samantha Jenee Walters and Caleb Allen Walters, district 7, 44.3 acres, quitclaim.
Justin W. McFall and Bethany McFall to Morgan R. Wilder, district 2, parcel of land, no description, $100,000.
Recorded July 23
Phyllis Kenner to Savanah Kenner, district 2, parcel of land, no description, Richard Kenner Property, quitclaim.
Savanah Kenner to Phyllis Kenner, district 2, parcel of land, no description, Richard Kenner Property, quitclaim.
Claude E. Lumpkins and others to Tianna Conkin, district 7, 0.43 of an acre, $65,000.
Debbie Beal to Jacqueline Terbecki and Thomas Rusticus, district 4, 5 acres, part of Beal, $28,000.
Carman Lenell Edwards to Avery Hunter Fields, district 4, parcel of land, no description, $100,000.
Ricky Short to Matthew T. Short and Marla E. Short, district 1, 7.82 acres, Bobby and Ricky Short Property, quitclaim.
GEO Eleven Enterprises LLC to Barbara J. Shirley, no district given, lot 9, phase 3, Brookshire Hills, quitclaim.
Recorded July 24
Shirley Ford McMillan to Brandie Nicole Nichols and Kenneth Robert Nichols, district 9, lot 8, Christian, $329,000.
Angela Smith to Anna Clark and others, district 4, 30 acres, $190,550.
Lawrence E. Boyd and others to Lawrence E. Boyd and others, district 4, 22 acres, quitclaim.
Ethan G. Gilliam and Kasey Leigh Bevins to Angelia Leigh Davenport, district 7, 0.482 of an acre, $105,000.
Jeffrey Alan Newkirk to Corey A. Smith, district 3, lots 4 thru 7, Ross Linkous Property, $250,000.
Jimmy Posey to Roger Stewart, district 9, parcel of land, no description, $3,000.
Robert F. Ledbetter and Anita Jane Ledbetter to Andrew Crawford and Bethany Crawford, district 5, parcel of land, no description, George Allen Farm, $55,000.
Christopher T. Sutters to Kenneth Steven Head, district 7, lots 36 thru 38, Lyons Park, quitclaim.
Steve Head and Sandra Head to Ashley Foster, district 7, lot 29, J. Perry Miller, quitclaim.
Recorded July 27
Julie Mae Copas to Cindy Fontana and Michael Fontana, district 6, parcel of land, no descriptio, $240,000.
David Milne to Misty Mae Christian and Stacy Christian, district 7, lot 31, Brookshire Hills, $240,000.
Andrew B. Larocque, Jr. and Caren B. Larocque to Tobias M. Sidwell McKemie, district 6, 4.07 acres, $162,000.
David S. Williams to Sandra F. Presley, district 1, lot 20, Herman Livesay Property, quitclaim.
Doris Williams and others to Sandra F. Presley, district 1, lot 20, Herman Livesay Property, quitclaim.
Lavinder Development Incorporated to Nicholas Allan Laughry, no district given, lot 2, phase 1, Kinkead Estates, $176,000.
Recorded July 28
Jimmy Fugate to Jackie C. Thompson, district 7, 0.61 of an acre, lot 1, McCarty Division, $25,000.
Arlon Audley Walker, Jr. to Clayton Dale Walker, district 8, parcel of land, no description, quitclaim.
Judy L. Rush to George Fletcher and Lisa Fletcher, Trustees to the George and Lisa Fletcher Revocable Trust, district 1, lot 3, Amos and Louise Rush Estate; lots 22 thru 26, Randolph Kirkpatrick Property, $275,000.
George E. Ward and Tammy Ward to Shirley F. McMillan, district 4, lot 6, Nelson Property, $275,000.
Tina Church, Co-Executor and Devisee and others to Ryan W. Church and Megan Eidson, district 7, lot 30, Brookshire Hills, $80,000.
Highland Cemetery Incorporated to Joe Edward Boyd, no district given, lot 4, Garden of Mediation, $1,280.
Kristi Leigh Cavin Lumpkins, Executor to the Estate of Lucille B. Cavin to Tonya Lord, district 6, 1 acre, lot C, part of James H. Cavin Property, quitclaim.
Kristi Leigh Cavin Lumpkins to Jamie Tapp, district 6, parcel of land, no description, no amount given.
Breven Trent Addington and Logan Michelle Addington aka Logan Michelle Bailey to Nancy D. Sams, district 7, lot 21, Bays Cove $176,000.
Barbara Alley to Wilbur Craft and Patricia Craft, district 9, lot 154, phase 3, Deerfield Plantation, $28,500.
Virgil Mauk and others to William C. Lumpkins, district 5, 65.08 acres, Victor C. Barrett Property, $250,800.
Paula Walker to Joseph N. Bennett and Annette Bennett, district 1, lots 3 thru 6, Chapman Property, $91,000.
Morton Feldman and Frances H. Hisaoka to Matthew Allison and Lillana Allison, district 2, part of lot 160R, part of lot 162, phase 5, $495,000.
Michael Taylor Cupp and others to William R. Terrain, district 4, lot 1, Allison Heights, $145,000.
Recorded July 29
Terry Wilcox to Brian S. Peters and Bridget R. Peters, district 7, lot 5, lot 6, Walters Addition, $219,000.
Betty Gentry to Betty Gentry and others, district 9, lot 3, part of lot 4, Green Acres, quitclaim.
Donald L. Hinds and Cynthia M. Hinds to Kevin L. Taylor and Jessica L. Taylor, district 9, lot 24, Sylvia Heights, $169,000.
Christopher Lynn Bingham to Chase P. Walsh and Jordann S. Walsh, district 6, lot 1, lot 2, Jeffery D. and Sandra Smith Property, $169,000.
Steven Wayne Reed to Steven Wayne Reed and Jeffrey Robinson, district 7, 0.842 of an acre, part of Walter and Rosemarie Lane Property, quitclaim.
Christopher Roy Charles and Jacqueline Charles to David Allen, Jr., and Lisa Allen, district 4, part of lot 5, part of lot 6, Joe Manuel Property, $183,000.
Barbara L. Chandler aka Barbara Littleton to Barbara L. Helton and others, district 5, lot 105, Stewart Landings, quitclaim.
Curtis J. Staples andAlani Staples to Curtis J. Staples, district 2, lots 17-20, part of lot 8, part of lot 9, Denver Miller Estate, quitclaim.
Matthew Mauk and Angela Mauk to Halleigh Anne Marsden, district 7, 1.32 acres, Donald and Lyn MacGregor, Cleo H. Larkin Property, and Donald Spears Property, $79,900.
Alan R. Bishop and Janis P. Bishop to Hunter Michael Lawson, district 7, lot 84, Tanglewood Forest, $153,000.
Lorretta L. Bess to Michael A. Livesay and Mary Angela Livesay, district 1, 15.23 acres, $42,000.
Tammy Seal, AIF and Jerry Graham, By AIF to ELO Pro Finance LLC, district 2, lots 25 thru 27, Mountain View Estates, $500.
Terry Burton and others to Whitney Reed and Jeffrey Reed, district 3, parcel of land, no description,$155,000.
Margaret A. Walker, By AIF and William Claude Walker, AIF to Joseph T. Walker III and others, district 5, lot 91, Stewart Landings, $110,000.
Barbara Bradley Wilmoth to Gabrielle Alicia Rose Lopez, district 7, lot 17, Indian Ridge, $155,000.
Debbie V. Botelho to Debbie V. Botelho and others, district 7, lot 13, Mount Mitchel, quitclaim.
Linda C. Bradley to Kourtnee Ann Helton, district 4, lot 10, Sunset Hills Settlement, $6,000.
Recorded July 30
Clayton Properties Group Ink aka CMH Parks Incorporated to Jackie L. Fraley and Misty D. Fraley, district 7, 0.66 acres, lot 43, Rolling Hills Settlement, $6,000.
Ken Givens and Cynthia Givens to John M. Culver and Margaret G. Culver, district 3, 10.23 acres, part of Ken Givens Property, $68,000.
Janice G. Carter to Timothy Brian Bullock and Karla Yvonne Bullock, district 9, lot 57, lot 58, Deerfield Plantation, $375,000.
Thomas Russell Fox to Michael L. Terry and Lisa A. Terry, district 5, 28.08 acres, Lands of Kenneth Charles Henry, Jr. Property, $35,000.
Derek Williams to Brian Keith Jones and Derek Williams, district 5, 3.27 acres, lot 3, Willard Williams Property, quitclaim.
Donnie R. White and Deborah R. White to Roger Weston and Sandra Weston, district 5, lot 14, Phase 2, River Plantation, $45,000.
Jennifer Harris to Shawn M. Harris, district 5, part of lot 60, Carters Park, quitclaim.
Recorded July 31
Terry Risner, Executor to the Estate of Gladys J. Justice to Matthew Scott Rutledge, district 7, 1.18 acres, $155,100.
Frank Gray and others to Johansen Automotive Incorporated, district 4, 7.95 acres, Frank and Richard Gray and Patricia Mayes Property, $425,000.
Cindy Anderson Roberts to Austin Andes, district 6, 5.26 acres, lot 10, Peaceful Springs, $57,000.
Nancy Ward to Melanie M. Arpaio and Jerry J. Arpaio, district 6, 20 acres, Dennie C. Snowden Property, $169,000.
Gregg O. Hanson and Jamie H. Hanson to Vernon R. Davidson, district 4, parcel of land, no description, $150,000.
Dakota L. Johnson and Elizabeth R. Johnson to Guy B. Petersen Schweiert, district 5, 0.36 of an acre, Dakota and Elizabeth Johnson Property, $95,000.
Shannon Z. Foster to Kylie Dawn Kimmel, district 4, lot 6, Holston View, quitclaim.
Faye F. Stacy, By AIF and Steven Bruce Ford, AIF to, April Lynn Smith and Erin Brooke Smith, district 7, lot 59, Indian Ridge, $190,000.
A and L. Properties LLC to Carrie Ann Thurman, district 7, part of lot 33, part of lot 38, J. Perry Miller, $52,000.
SCOTT COUNTY
Recorded July 2
Hope Properties LLC to Helping Hand Inc., lots 7-11 and part of lot 6, Estillville district, $225,000.
Kirsten Hubble and Dakota Hubble to Ronald Vaughan, 1.51 acres of land, Fulkerson district, $5,600.
David Jones and Ronald F. Holt to Dennis Ray Smith and Susan Fugate Smith, 106 acres of land, Powell district, $92,000.
Recorded July 6
Mark Shepard, co-succesor and others to Mark L. Shepard and Rebecca L. Shepard, 91 acres of land, Taylor district, deed of gift.
Recorded July 7
J.D. Ramey and George Brandon Ramey to Andrew Worrell, eight acres of land, district not given, $35,000.
Ronnie Luther Gilliam and Pamela Sue Gilliam to Dakota Leann Gilliam and Laura Jance GIlliam Fritz, parcel of land, no description given, Taylor district, deed of gift.
Ronnie Luther Gilliam and Pamela Sue Gilliam to Dakota Leann Gilliam, parcel of land, no description given, Taylor district, deed of gift.
Ronnie Luther Gilliam and Pamela Sue Gilliam to Laura Jane Fritz Gilliam, parcel of land, no description given, Taylor district, deed of gift.
Michael E. Lawson and Jeffrey L. Lawson to Audrey and Karen Warner, .75 of an acre of land, Dekalb district, $18,000.
Violet Ann Palmer and Rudy Palmer to Bruce Hamilton and Terri Hamilton, parcel 1: 1.24 acres of land; parcel 2: 1.26 acres of land, Powell district, $35,000.
Recorded July 8
Carl Plamondon to Julie A. Steiner, .72 of an acre of land, Johnson district, deed of gift.
Herbert J. McClelland Jr. and Janet Van Huss McClelland to Dennis M. McClelland and Rebecca B. McClelland, lots 8-10, 17 and 18, Estillville district, no amount given.
Joyce Sue Jones Rhoton and others to Timothy D. Thompson and Julie A. Thompson, 42 acres of land, Powell district, $70,000.
David Lipsky to Michael Brandon Fraysier and Diana Leigh Fraysier, 14.66 acres of land, Powell district, $16,200.
Recorded July 9
Virginia R. Roach to Robert Fred Vaughn and Marcia Fay Vaughn, 4.56 acres of land, Taylor district, $5,000.
Kenneth Douglas Helton II to Shannon Lee Glasgo, lot 7, Powell district, $6,000.
Arnold K. Sturgill and Glida E. Sturgill to Robert Fred Vaughn
and Marcia Fay Vaughn, 4.98
acres of land, Taylor district, $7,000.
Madelyn Faith Helton to
Lori Lynette Hensley Mellons,
parcel of land, no description
given, no district given, deed of
gift.
Recorded July 10
Mark Anthony Pennington and Stacy L. Pennington to Arvil James Gallihar and Melissa Dawn Gallihar, 31.07 acres of land, Taylor district, $58,000.
Jeffery Joel Seay and Tina Ann Seay to Jeffery Joel Seay and Tina Ann Seay, parcel 1: 11.138 acres of land; parcel 2: .455 of an acre of land, Powell district, no amount given.
Kevin Gross and Brenda
Gross to B&L Property LLC, 7.37 acres of land, Dekalb district, $6,600.
Regina G. Starnes to Richard J. Benton and Heather J. Benton, 3.75 acres of land, Taylor district, $12,000.
Katherine Rose Tignor to Eric L. Music and Amanda H. Music, six acres of land, Taylor district, $25,000.
Helen Bernice Meade and
others to Rex Gilreath, trustee and others, parcel 1: .27 of an acre of land; parcel 2: .20 of an acre of land, Johnson district, deed of
gift.
Johnny Ray Cole and others to Ethan J. Penley, parcel of land, no description given, Estillville district, $135,000.
Recorded July 13
Mike Childress and Elsie Childress, six acres of land, no district given, deed of gift.
Dennis Ray Culbertson and Nina Carol Culbertson to Dennis Ray Culbertson and Nina Carol Culbertson, 2.07 acres of land, Johnson district, deed of gift.
Dennis Ray Culbertson and Nina Carol Culbertson to Dennis Ray Culbertson and Nina Carol Culbertson, parcel of land, no description given, Floyd district, deed of gift.
Recorded July 14
Iva Nell Taylor McCracken and others to Ivan Nell Taylor
McCracken and others, parcel of land, no description or district given, deed of gift.
Tiffany Lynne Clark to Christian Wanda Rene and others, parcel of land, no description given, Estillville district, quitclaim.
Recorded July 15
Steven Ray Corder to Francisco Pascual and Rosa T. Juan, .5 of an acre of land, Johnson district, $40,000.
Edward Lynn Spivey to Jason Alan Spivey, parcel of land, no description given, Estillville district, deed of gift.
Cecil Bowen to Caleb Dillon, 8.21 acres of land, Taylor district, deed of gift.
Gary E. Poling and Mary Ann Poling to Gary W. Heaton and Tammie E. Heaton, 14.5 acres of land, Estillville district, $7,500.
Recorded July 16
Larry M. Culbertson and Nancy B. Culbertson to Rhonda Bartley and Timothy Bartley, 25.98 acres of land, $27,833.55.
Tiffany Clark to Michael W. Clark, 3.64 acres of land, Estillville district, quitclaim.
Keith Family Limited Partnership LLP and other to Tempur Production USA LLC, 7.85 acres of land, Taylor district, $575,000.
Michael A. Lane to Michael A. Lane and Brenda S. Lane, 2.186 acres of land, Fulkerson district, quitclaim.
Andrew Palko Jr. and others to Charles Douglas Perry and Tammy Joan Perry, parcel of land, no description given, Powell district, $27,500.