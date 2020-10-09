Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield, fourth from left, and Virginia Association of Counties Intergovernmental Affairs Director Jeremy Bennett hold the VACO Achievement Award presented to the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority at Thursday's Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Bennett said the award — one of 21 presented to Virginia local governments in 2020 — recognized the authority's Project Intersection joint commercial site development project. Representatives from LPRIFA's member localities — Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton — joined in the presentation ceremony.
Project Intersection garners VACO Award
Tags
Mike Still
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today