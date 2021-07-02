WISE — Children and adults alike are invited on an “Expedition to India” with Surteg Sandhu at UVA Wise, in conjunction with the Pro-Art Association’s Picnic with the Arts Summer Series and Lonesome Pine Regional Library.
The free event is from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12, in the Gilliam Center for the Arts Courtyard on the UVA Wise Campus.
Participants will engage with East Indian culture through hands-on workshops in Rangoli Sand Art, Bhangra Dance and a Cultural Showcase featuring demonstrations of traditional dress and greetings.
The workshops are most appropriate for children and adults between 7 and 99 years old. A parent or guardian must accompany all children in attendance. Pro-Art will provide samples of Indian food during the lunch break between workshops to encourage participants to taste cuisine from the culture. Samples include vegetable samosas, chicken pakora and naan. Less adventurous palates are encouraged to bring their own lunch!
Bhangra is a type of Indian folk dance traditionally associated with the spring harvest festival Baisakhi. In a typical performance, several dancers execute vigorous kicks, leaps, and bends of the body to the accompaniment of short folk songs called boliyan, which are small couplets written in the Punjabi language. The beat of the dhol — double- headed drum — and leaping bodies soon make pulses race, until onlookers jump into the ring of dancers and join them. Workshop participants will learn to move with passion and relaxed muscles and use lots of energy.
Rangoli is an art form from India in which patterns are created on the floor in living rooms or courtyards using materials such as colored rice, dry flower, colored sand, or flower petals.
Surteg Sandhu has presented over 700 programs in 100+ venues over the past 17 years. The programs cater to grades K-12 in dance, visual arts and social studies. All workshops are hands-on, participatory and informational.
For more information about the planned performances, visit online at proartva.org, call (276) 376-4520, or email pro-art@uvawise.edu.
The Pro-Art Association is also on social media @ProArtVA.