A new year, new beginnings, new school supplies, new routines, new successes, new chances and new goals. What do all of those things have in common? They mean that it is back to school time in our community.
Parent involvement
Students in Kingsport will begin to return to school in the next few weeks. While preparing for the new school year, it’s important to set students up for success. Did you know that the most accurate predictor of academic success is parent involvement? Student success is highest when families and parents encourage learning at home. Involving yourself in your child’s education is a great support for your student’s needs. Many studies have shown that students with involved parents are more likely to have higher grades, better social skills, more confidence, greater leadership skills and a higher graduation rate with better secondary school attendance.
Who else benefits?
However, students are not the only ones who benefit from parental involvement. Teacher morale can be greatly impacted when parents are involved in the classroom, helping to build important relationships with educators. There has never been a better time to get involved in your student’s education than at the beginning of a new school year. Reaching out to the parent teacher organization is a good place to start, but involvement doesn’t need to stop there. There are many things parents can do to support a school. Just ask around and it won’t be long before you find your own way to be an engaged parent. Best wishes for a fantastic school year!