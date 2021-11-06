GATE CITY — Christopher Powers will be Weber City’s next mayor, according to unofficial tallies on Friday.
Scott County General Registrar Mike Edwards said Powers received 48 of the 188 write-in votes in a race that saw 37 candidates. No candidates filed in time to be on Tuesday’s ballot.
Justin Addington was the second- highest vote-getter with 33 votes, Edwards said, with Greg Smith in third place with 26. The remaining 34 write-in candidates split 81 votes.
Certification of the vote totals could be ready next week, Edwards said, with Powers eligible to take the oath of office then.