KINGSPORT — The Nature Center was quiet on Friday as wind blew through the barren trees around it.
A few people milled about: a woman hiking along a path with her son, an older man jostling a fishing rod as he went to the reservoir.
Although Bays Mountain Park remained open following a power failure, the Nature Center and planetarium were closed. Even the phone lines were down.
However, city officials said the park should return to normal operations on Saturday, when they expect power to be restored. Appalachian Power crews were working to resolve the issue Friday.
City spokeswoman Maxine Poole said park staff believe the outage was caused by high winds knocking down utility poles.
“There are two broken poles and a considerable amount of wire down,” she said.
On Friday, most areas of the park were open, including the wildlife viewing areas and the hiking and mountain biking trails.
The planetarium was set to show “From Earth to the Universe,” a film that takes viewers to the most distant reaches of the solar system and beyond. That screening was canceled Friday, but it is scheduled to be presented on Saturday at noon and 2 p.m.
The weekly Wolf Howling program is set for 10 a.m. and should not be affected if power hasn’t been restored to the park.