POUND — Pound officials announced a summer’s-end bump in town funds Tuesday, more than $100,000 in question since the town surrendered its water and sewer system to Wise County almost a year and a half ago.
Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Town Attorney Greg Baker outlined the details of a supplemental agreement between the town and the county Public Service Authority a few days ago, which sends $56,042.95 back to town accounts for state aid to local police, the town Heritage Days account, tourism funds and asset forfeiture.
The agreement also releases $47,348.37 in American Rescue Plan stimulus money back to the town out of $448,206.56 the town was supposed to hand over to the PSA.
The agreement also ends any more debts or obligations between the PSA and Pound regarding the water and sewer systems.
The three attending council members — Kennedy, Doris Mullins and Kristin Foley — voted to accept the new town-PSA agreement, which is part of the agreement the town approved in May 2021 to surrender the water and sewer system and all accounts and assets related to those systems.
“We really appreciate the PSA, director (Cody McElroy) and their attorney Will Stewart for their cooperative spirit,” said Baker. “I could not be more delighted to see this chapter end this way.”
Council also voted to advertise a public hearing on amending the town budget since the released money is more than 1% of the town budget and state law requires a hearing in case of a budget change of 1% or more.
The budget hearing is scheduled for the council’s Oct. 18 meeting at 6:30 p.m.
In other business, Linda Boggs, interim town clerk, advised the council that the town needs to renew its agreement with Buchanan County attorney John Rife to handle collections of delinquent taxes — approximately $178,000, according to Boggs.
Baker and Boggs said collection of back taxes should not cost the town since state legislation allows collection firms to charge attorney costs as part of the delinquent taxes.
Kennedy spoke of the town’s difficulty in recent years to find a certified public accountant to conduct past due audits of town finances. Officials at the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and Wise County Treasurer Delores Smith have been working to help find a CPA, Kennedy said.
Council also voted 3-0 to formalize the appointment of Fayetta Boggs to succeed Linda Boggs as part-time clerk-treasurer.
Baker later said it was time to step back as the town’s pro bono attorney, recommending Charles Wright to be appointed as paid town co-attorney. Baker said he would remain as co-attorney with Wright on an unpaid basis and would remain as an unpaid local government consultant.
“With a steady hand by you and the council members not here tonight, you have made great progress in my view,” said Baker, “progress, the civility that has returned and the government for the citizens … I believe in you guys. You’ve proven your worth.”