Local news logo

POUND — Pound officials announced a summer’s-end bump in town funds Tuesday, more than $100,000 in question since the town surrendered its water and sewer system to Wise County almost a year and a half ago.

Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Town Attorney Greg Baker outlined the details of a supplemental agreement between the town and the county Public Service Authority a few days ago, which sends $56,042.95 back to town accounts for state aid to local police, the town Heritage Days account, tourism funds and asset forfeiture.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video