POUND — After no meetings in August, the Pound Council is expected to meet Tuesday over reports that the Wise County Board of Supervisors will call for revoking the town’s charter.
An emergency town council meeting has been called for Tuesday at 6 p.m. with one agenda item: formal opposition to a proposed Sept. 9 supervisors resolution calling on the General Assembly to repeal the town’s charter.
The proposed county resolution reads as a recent history of town woes, citing:
• Financial struggles with decreasing revenues over many years.
• Failure to comply with audit requirements.
• Multiple lawsuits involving town council members and former employees.
• Loss of its water and sewer systems to the county Public Service Authority.
• Delays in issuing real estate tax tickets.
• “Egregious mismanagement and disregard of the public health and safety of residents and nearby neighbors.”
• The town’s inability to guarantee “protection of persons and property and the preservation of peace and good order.”
“… This total disregard for the basic (tenets) of a local government and the apparent inability to provide a fiscally responsible and safe environment for the citizens requires drastic consideration at the County level of the ability for the Town of Pound, Virginia to remain viable as municipality …” the county resolution added.
The town was incorporated by county Circuit Court order in 1946, according to the draft resolution, and the General Assembly issued the town’s charter in 1984.
Along with asking the legislature to repeal Pound’s charter, the resolution also asks the state to assume all outstanding town debts and liabilities.
The resolution, if passed, also states the supervisors’ willingness to take over remaining town property and responsibility for all town records and documents.
The Board of Supervisors meets Thursday at 6 p.m. at the county School Board meeting room at Lake Street in Wise.