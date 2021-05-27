POUND - Town Council has voted to get out of the water and sewer business after a state ultimatum - turn over the water and sewer system to Wise County or face millions in fines and criminal prosecution.
Council voted unanimously to consolidate its utilities with the Wise County Public Service Authority after Virginia Assistant Attorney General Jerald Hess delivered that news to council at an emergency meeting Thursday morning.
Citing a five-year old consent order between the town and the state Department of Environmental Quality, Hess said the town has not performed about $3 million in repairs to its severe plant and collection lines.
Hess first offered to discuss the situation with council in closed session, but Mayor Stacey Carson said the information had been kept from her and town residents for years and she welcomed an public airing of the details.
Hess also said that the Virginia Resources Authority stated in a May 8 letter to the town that Pound is not eligible for any funding to fix sewer issues.
“You are ineligible because your former bookkeeper is charged with embezzlement,” Hess said, referring to the April indictment of Tamari Hayes on embezzlement of public funds while a town official.
Hess also cited the town’s knowing discharge of untreated sewage into the Pound River, which constitutes a felony with fines up to $32,500 a day.
Hess said the situation has left two options - consolidate the town water and sewer system with the PSA or face civil and criminal prosecution. He added that Attorney General Mark Herring has authorized him to file suit and charges if council does not pass a motion to consolidate.
Hess also gave council copies of a draft agreement that he said the PSA had presented to council in Feb. 2021. He said he made one change to the draft - a requirement that the town list a detailed schedule of all debts related to the water and sewer systems.