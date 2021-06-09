POUND — Pound Town Council will bring a new budget to a public hearing on June 22, and all police electronic devices and files are heading to the Virginia State Police.
Council member Clifton Cauthorne confirmed on Wednesday that the council voted to allow interim Police Chief Gary Wilcox to turn over the department‘s phones, computers, digital files, audio recordings and other electronic files to the State Police.
Wilcox was hired as interim chief in May to take charge of the department’s records and evidence room keys after council voted to disband the department and dismiss chief Tony Baker and part-time police officer Tim McAfee.
According to a video of Tuesday’s town council meeting on the town’s Facebook page, Wilcox said it could take six to eight months to deal with department records and handle pending court cases involving the department. He added that he does not have access codes for the department computers.
Asked by Cauthorne if there was enough work to do between dealing with records, handling cases from the department and work around town, Wilcox said there was.
Full details of a revised 2021-22 draft general fund budget were not available on Wednesday, but Town Manager Drew Mullins included $50,000 for Wilcox’s position, $50,000 for a combined town manager/clerk treasurer position, $36,000 for a full-time public works employee and $15,000 for a part-time town hall employee.
The proposed budget would be around $500,000.
With the town’s transfer of its water and sewer systems to the Wise County Public Service authority — ratified on Tuesday by the PSA board — the proposed budget would cut town hall public office hours from Monday – Friday to Tuesday and Thursday only after June 30 if approved.
Council voted to hold a public hearing on June 22 at 6 p.m.