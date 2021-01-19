POUND — A one-page agenda turned into a three-hour meeting for the Pound Town Council, including questions about the town clerk’s employment future.
Town Clerk Jessica Adams’ future as a town official followed cancellation of a public hearing on Pound’s proposed boundary adjustment. Adams was not present for the meeting.
Mayor Stacey Carson, at the beginning of the hearing, asked if it had been properly advertised in a local newspaper seven days before Tuesday’s hearing date. Town Manager Jane Bennett said it had not, and Carson stopped the hearing for non-compliance with Virginia meeting law.
As the council moved into its regular meeting, Council member Clifton Cauthorne said the council meeting packet did not include a report on budgeted town expenditures versus actual spending, minutes from the council’s December meeting or a fourth-quarter financial report from the Pound Fire Department requested by the council in December.
Later in the meeting, Cauthorne moved that the boundary adjustment hearing be moved to the council’s Feb. 16, 6 p.m. meeting. “Hopefully it will be advertised properly,” he added before council members Glenn Cantrell, Marley Green and Danny Stanley joined him in approving the change.
Council member Phillip Cantrell Jr. did not attend the meeting in person or electronically.
Cauthorne returned to Adams’ status later with a motion to start a search committee for a new town clerk and to end Adams’ employment on Feb. 19. Cantrell objected, saying he didn’t think Adams could be terminated because she had been in quarantine with a family member because of COVID-19 exposure.
Cauthorne said his motion was not because of COVID-19, but that she failed to advertise the public hearing. He said that she had not been at work since before Christmas and had not provided the December meeting minutes. Green said he did not want to see the “strict timeline” in Cauthorne’s motion, but he said Adams had made “frustrating mistakes preventing us from getting things done.”
Cauthorne offered to redo his motion to set up a search committee for a new clerk, later adding a change to advertise the clerk’s position in a local newspaper. Green asked whether a decision on terminating Adams should be left to the town manager. Cauthorne said that Adams was appointed by the council and is overseen by the council.
Green said that the council had a collective responsibility to help correct her job performance, but he agreed that meetings had not been advertised properly and meeting minutes not completed.
Carson said Adams seemed to work closely with council members Cantrell, Cantrell Jr. and Stanley while telling Carson, “I was nothing to her.”
“What bothers me is that you’re not firing her but advertising for her replacement,” Green said, adding that the town needed a transition period to hire and train a replacement before removing Adams as clerk.
Green asked town attorney and police officer Tim McAfee — whom Carson said she did not recognize because of questions about whether he was involved in a removal petition filed against Carson — if council should take the discussion into closed session.
McAfee said personnel matters have to be discussed in closed session. While Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act allows governing bodies to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, it does not require closed discussion.
Cauthorne said the motion involved removing a town official and should be public, and he changed it to start a search for Adams’ replacement and to advertise the position Friday. Green moved to table the discussion until the Feb. 16 meeting.
The council eventually voted 4-0 to table, with Cauthorne acknowledging he did not have the votes for his original motion.