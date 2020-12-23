POUND — The town of Pound has a budget — six months late and with some council members questioning its revenue projections and emphasis on police funding.
Three council members — Glenn Cantrell, Phillip Cantrell, Jr. and Danny Stanley — also faced questions over their accusation of a crime in a petition to remove town Mayor Stacey Carson from office.
Budget
In a three-hour debate broadcast live on the town’s Facebook page on Tuesday, council members Clifton Cauthorne and Marley Green criticized the draft $586,728 budget’s largest single item — $265,000 for police salaries and benefits — in relation to concerns over estimates for real estate tax revenues and paying off a $60,000 line of credit debt used to balance the previous budget.
Cauthorne and Green each advocated cutting the police salary category. Cauthorne initially recommended a $30,000 cut to the police salary budget along with a $30,000 cut to projected real estate tax revenue because of declining actual tax collections in recent years. That amendment died on a 2-2 vote, with council member Cantrell, Jr. saying he could not vote yea or nay on it. Glenn Cantrell told Cauthorne he was going to “raise trouble with your police department on wages” because the department was two officers short of its authorized six officers and could not hire replacements until council passed a budget.
Town Clerk Jessica Adams told Cauthorne that the officer shortage was actually causing higher wage costs because officers covering gaps in shifts were being paid time and a half. Asked by Cauthorne how much the department has spent on salaries and benefits since the fiscal year started on July 1, Adams said just under $133,400 — more than half of the $265,600 in the budget draft.
As Adams explained how some officers were working overtime, she gave a glimpse into Town Attorney Tim McAfee’s second job with the town as a police officer. McAfee submits about 13 hours every two weeks for his police timesheet, Adams said without mentioning his pay rate.
Green offered another option to cut estimated real estate tax revenue by $20,458, put the cut in the department’s overall $380,600 budget and allow Police Chief Tony Baker to decide on specific cuts.
Green said that the town police salary budget has grown about 30% from an inflation-adjusted $189,000 in 2015-16 to the current $265,000.
“We have a police force budget that has grown incredibly,” Green said. “We are looking at a budget that doesn’t grow with their wages and benefits … They’ve asked for more every year for five years while our overall financial health gets worse.”
Glenn Cantrell replied with an amendment to cut the real estate revenue estimate and then cut $20,000 from repairs to the town food bank building, parks and recreation, the town Economic Development Authority, street improvements and paydown for the line of credit debt.
“You’re just defunding the police,” Glenn Cantrell said to Green.
Cauthorne later said Cantrell’s amendment would “defund the Food Bank, defund the sidewalks, defund parks and recreation and defund the EDA.”
Cantrell, Jr. said he had read that police funding should be about 40% of a town’s total budget. The overall draft budget included $762,800 for the water system and $766,110 for the sewer system. Glenn Cantrell said that the police department budget would be about 17% of the overall water, sewer and general fund budget.
Green replied that he has seen studies recommending that localities should have a ration of 1.7 to 2.5 officers per 1,000 population. Pound’s population is about 850.
Glenn Cantrell’s amendment also died on a 2-2 vote, with Cantrell, Jr. again saying he could not vote yea or nay.
Green later read from the second page of the town’s draft 2017-18 fiscal audit.
“If the town continues to suffer recurring losses for operations and continues to have a net capital deficiency, there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern,” Green read.
Green also referred to information from Chief Baker about the types of cases being handled by the police department. Green said it appeared that much of that caseload should be handled by the Virginia State Police, FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration and not by the town.
Council finally voted 5-1, with Cauthorne opposing, to amend the draft budget with a $12,500 cut in projected real estate tax revenue, a cut in the proposed meals tax hike by $7,000, no change in the cigarette sales tax and a $10,000 cut in police department automobile and gasoline budget items. The amendment also cut parks and recreation funding from $3,500 to $2,000; Economic Development Authority funding from $2,500 to $1,000; street repair from $6,000 to $4,500; and line of credit paydown from approximately $34,000 to $32,000. Final budget passage was on a 5-1 vote with Cauthorne also opposing.
Removal
In the meeting’s public comment period, Cauthorne questioned the petition for removal filed Dec. 8 in Wise County Circuit Court against Carson. He said one crime was alleged in the petition: “committing crimes against the Town of Pound by braking (sic) into a locked building wherein Town of Pound property was stored and forcefully removing the lock on the building, and the (sic) replacing the damaged lock with her own lock.”
“This is signed by registered voters of the town of Pound under penalty of perjury,” Cauthorne said. “Now, if you signed this, you’re saying you know about what’s taken place. We have three council members who’ve signed this. I would love for them to explain how they know what this crime is and how they know about it.”
Cauthorne warned that anyone who signed the petition — not a recall petition, he added — without actual knowledge of a crime being committed could be liable for defamation if Carson “is proved innocent in this.”
Cauthorne asked Carson to explain the lock removal, and she held up a bag with a lock and said that a town public works employee came to unlock the storage building after no one appeared at town hall for the half-day of business on Thanksgiving eve. The building contained Christmas decorations that she and volunteers were going to use to decorate downtown for a planned Christmas parade, and Carson said she bought a lock and gave public works a key so the volunteers could access the decorations.
Cauthorne, saying he was speaking to his constituents, advised anyone who signed the petition to contact special prosecutor and acting Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Fellhauer to remove their name from the petition.
“Because if she’s found innocent, you’re going to be guilty of perjury and that’s a serious thing,” Cauthorne said.