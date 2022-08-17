POUND — With a current budget in place and on time, a new interim mayor and property tax collections back on track, the Pound Town Council addressed a range of new town business Tuesday.
With Mayor Brittany Carter presiding, the council moved through routine business including:
• Placing Carter and new Clerk-Treasurer Fayetta Boggs on the town’s authorized bank signatory list;
• Increasing the police chief’s and crime prevention officer’s salaries by $35,000 as provided in the new budget;
• Authorizing advertisement for a new part-time police patrol officer, with applications due by Sept. 9
• Approving new timers and LED bulbs for cost savings when town Christmas decorations are placed later this year;
• Inventorying obsolete town computer and police equipment in preparation for sale by auction or destruction.
“We are at a point where we can be anything we want to be,” Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy said when telling council members about a chance for the town to receive information in participating in the state Department of Housing and Community Development’s Virginia Main Street program. “We just need to decide what we want to be.”
Kennedy reported that LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller recently told her the agency might be able to help the town deal with a hillside slide in the Church Street area. The council also voted unanimously to have council member Kensleigh Browning become the town’s liaison with St. Paul social media and marketing staffer Andrea Hicks.
Hicks presented Pound leaders with recommendations to start using social media — Facebook/Meta, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok — in a coordinated way to market the town’s attractions as a weekend destination for tourists. She also recommended coordination with the Wise County tourism development office and the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority for help with marketing efforts.
Hicks also credited town Tourism Coordinator Debbie Hale with developing a marketing rack card to help put the town in the tourism public eye.
Town Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins said the town’s observation of National Night Out on Saturday helped bring residents together with state and local law enforcement.
“It was great to see adults and kids alike enjoying the games and music,” Mullins said. She also credited several businesses and individuals with sponsoring the event and with purchasing bicycles for prize giveaways during the event.
Town Attorney Greg Baker said he and his wife enjoyed seeing people in and from out of town enjoying the event, and he commended Mullins and Police Chief Chris Wilcox for organizing it.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.