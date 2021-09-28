WISE — A Pound Town Council candidate and nine town residents have sued three council members and an interim member whose appointment is being questioned.
The suit, filed electronically Tuesday in Wise County Circuit Court, asked the court to void the Sept. 14 appointment of James Pelfrey after members Glenn Cantrell and Danny Stanley decided they had a quorum to meet and do council business.
Tuesday’s filing for injunctive relief names Cantrell, Stanley, member Clifton Cauthorne, Pelfrey and the town as defendants.
The plaintiffs — council candidate Leabern Kennedy and residents Melissa Boggs, Scotty Cox, Brenda Crawford, Finley Jackson, Shandolyn Johnson, Janet Meade, Dianna Smith, Vernon Tompkins and Lynette Wells — are also asking the court to reverse the council’s disposition of property after Pelfrey’s appointment.
The suit alleges that Town Attorney Cameron Bell had given a written opinion that three council members were required as a quorum to hold a meeting. However, only two members — Cantrell and Stanley — opened the Sept. 14 meeting, according to official council minutes.
Also, according to the Sept. 14 minutes, Cantrell said at the beginning of the meeting, “(Bell’s) opinion is we can move on. (Mayor Stacey Carson) is off, we have only three council members, two are here, so we are going to proceed with the meeting.”
Cauthorne was also absent from that meeting.
Town Freedom of Information Act officer Melissa Fleming, in a reply Tuesday to the Times News’ Sept. 21 FOIA request for Bell’s legal opinion on the quorum issue, said the request was denied on Bell’s instruction.
“The Town denies your requests on the basis of: 1. Records are exempt pursuant to Virginia Code § 2.2-3705.1.,” Fleming said in her email. “Written advice of legal counsel to state, regional or local public bodies or the officers or employees of such public bodies, and any other information protected by the attorney-client privilege. To the extent that your request calls for communications about public business between the Council and its legal counsel, those records are exempt as protected by attorney-client privilege.”
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said Tuesday that Virginia Code section 2.2-3704(b)(1) requires that denial of a records request also has to “identify with reasonable particularity” the size and subject matter of the record.
On Tuesday, Bell said the record included “three pages and a one-page email related to quorums of public bodies.”
State 40th District Sen. Todd Pillion has also requested a state attorney general’s opinion on the quorum issue, legislative aide Tyler Lester confirmed last week.
The Pound Town Council has had two seats open since Green’s Aug. 17 resignation, which was accepted by a Sept. 14 vote by Cantrell and Stanley before Pelfrey’s appointment, and by a June invalidation by substitute Circuit Court Judge Malfourd Trumbo of interim council member Susan Downs-Freeman’s appointment.
Kennedy is unopposed on the November Pound ballot in a special election to fill Downs-Freeman’s seat.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.