POUND — One of three Pound Town Council members appointed in March to fill seats opened by a series of 2021 resignations has resigned.
Kensleigh Browning on Thursday confirmed that she had emailed her resignation to the council effective Oct. 1.
Browning said family demands and a need to be with her children led to her decision.
Browning, along with Kristen Foley and Doris Mullins, was sworn into office on March 14 to replace Marley Green, who had resigned in August 2021. Browning would have served until Dec. 21, 2024, the end of Green’s unexpired term.
Foley, whose term expires in December 2024, replaced Clifton Cauthorne after he resigned in December.
Mullins, who is unopposed in November, replaced Danny Stanley after he resigned in December.
Browning, Foley and Mullins all took office after the General Assembly passed legislation introduced by House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore to revoke the town’s charter in November 2023 if the council does not show progress in working together and getting proper training in local government procedures.
Kilgore’s legislation followed 2021’s dissolution of the police department over questions about the department’s spending and accountability and the town’s surrender of its water and sewer system to the Wise County Public Service Authority over failure to maintain the systems.
Since then, the town re-established its police department and has completed the turnover of the utilities to the PSA.
Browning said she felt the town has made progress in showing that Pound should keep its charter.
“I wish the town of Pound and council the best of luck,” Browning said.
