POUND — A Pound town council meeting and any votes from it may be invalid because of how it was advertised, according to the town attorney.
Town attorney and police officer Tim McAfee, in an email on Wednesday to councilmember Clifton Cauthorne, Mayor Stacey Carson and the rest of council, said that Tuesday’s meeting did not follow a draft ordinance he prepared for council consideration in December.
Councilmember Marley Green on Thursday said that council passed a remote meeting ordinance in December and that McAfee was not present at that meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting had two members — Cauthorne and Green — attending electronically via Zoom while Mayor Stacey Carson and members Glenn Cantrell and Danny Stanley were present in council chambers.
Member Phil Cantrell Jr. was absent, which led to Carson casting two tie-breaking votes:
• Committing council to mediation through Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield
• Ordering the town police department to mark its town-owned vehicles with “Pound Police.”
McAfee, who physically attended Tuesday’s meeting, according to Green, said nothing of the meeting’s legality but commented during council discussion on county mediation.
McAfee — who did not respond to an email on Thursday from the Kingsport Times News — said in the email that the ordinance required any electronic meeting to have public notice three days before the meeting. The notice also had to include information on how the public can participate or offer comment, he stated.
The meeting agenda
also had to include:
• A statement that it was being conducted according to the ordinance
• Identification of which members were attending physically and electronically.
Stating that he needed to see the December ordinance, McAfee said that council could have a meeting without a quorum physically present if the meeting’s purpose “is to discuss or transact business statutorily required or necessary to continue operations of the public body and the discharge of its lawful purposes, duties and responsibilities.”
“The problem was created because one of the councilmembers who planned to attend was called out unexpectedly immediately prior to the meeting,” McAfee wrote in a second email to council and Carson on Thursday.
McAfee said the ordinance also requires that an electronic meeting be open to electronic public participation and closed to in-person public participation. He also cited Virginia Code section 2.2-3708.2, which includes provisions for remote meetings during a state of emergency declared by the governor.
“Any business conducted on January 19, 2021 must be redone, EXCEPT, the COVID report,” McAfee stated in the email, referring to a report on COVID-19 cases and deaths in the town during the pandemic.
McAfee added that those present at town hall during the meeting who did not wear a mask under Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency order “will likely be issued a citation from the Wise County Health Department.”
Because the meeting was recorded, McAfee said, “the Health Department will be able to determine the identity of the violators.”
Cauthorne, in a Wednesday email to Green and McAfee, said council adopted the December meeting ordinance to have remote meetings without a quorum physically present.
“On another issue,” Cauthorne wrote, “it is not the responsibility of anyone employed by the town (i.e. town attorney, town detective, etc.) to turn in citizens at the meeting for not wearing a mask.”