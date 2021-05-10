POUND – Pound Town Council will put a draft budget up for public comment on May 25.
The budget public hearing will be the first time in a year that Town Council has brought a budget for public review with the possibility of approving it before July 1 – the start of the fiscal year for Virginia and its local governments.
The draft $523,788 budget includes only $9,500 for policing – effectively shutting down the town’s police department. Town Manager Drew Mullins at council’s May 4 special called meeting recommended that council present the draft in order to get public input on whether to:
- continue with the current police department organization;
- operate a reduced department with reduced coverage;
- or eliminate the department and rely on county sheriff’s department response as part of the county only.
While the budget does not increase town property tax rates or license and other utility fees,
water and sewer rates would increase under the proposed water and sewer fund budgets.
The proposed $755,140 water budget includes a rase in basic in-town rates from $13.43 to $19.07 for the first 1,000 gallons and a $3.49 increase to $11.79 for each additional 1,000 gallons. Out-of-town water customers would see the base rate climb from $20.14 to $28.60 and the per-additional 1,000-gallon rate rise from $12.59 to $17.88.
Service rates in the proposed $1,072,513 sewer fund budget also would increase. In-town customers’ base rate would climb from $17.51 for the first 1,000 gallons to $24.86 and from $9.34 to $13.26 for each additional 1,000 gallons. Out-of-town customers would see the base rate rise from $26.28 to $37.32 and the per-1,000-gallon additional rate from $14.01 to $19.89.
Despite attempts at the May 4 meeting by Town Councilman Danny Stanley to limit attendance at the public heating to town residents and business owners only, the public notice for the budget hearing states, “Any citizen, taxpayer, or interested person shall have the right to attend and state his or her views, orally or in writing, on the increases.”
The hearing starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at Pound Town Hall. A copy of proposed increases is available at Town Hall for public inspection during regular business hours.