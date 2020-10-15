WISE - A motion by a Pound resident claiming the town was not giving proper notice of council meetings has been dismissed, but the case judge advised two town officials to comply with state law on meeting notices.
General District Judge Andrew Johnson on Tuesday dismissed resident David Gent’s request for a writ of mandamus against the town over an alleged failure by Town Clerk Jessica Adams to post a timely notice at town hall, in a local newspaper and on the town’s website.
Gent’s claim centered on a Sept. 9 council meeting which he claimed was not advertised properly. He said that the meeting notice was not accessible to town residents since Town Hall had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Clerk Jessica Adams said she had posted the notice on the front door of the town hall.
Pound Town Attorney and police officer Tim McAfee, appearing with Adams in court, challenged Gent’s claim that the special-called September council meeting should have been posted on the town website. McAfee said the town website, which has been down for construction since September, did not qualify as an official government website because the website did not have a .gov address.
A Times News visit to the website on Aug. showed that the Pound website – www.poundva.com – contained information on the town including a list of current council members at the time and information on contacting town departments.
McAfee said his argument was based on a 2002 incident in Powhatan, Virginia when that town bought a .com web domain but set up a website on another domain. He also argued that the state Freedom of Information Act does not specify publication of meeting notices in newspapers.
Gent called on Pound Council member Clifton Cauthorne to testify about an email he received regarding the Sept. 9 meeting. Cauthorne said he saw the email after the meeting had happened and had not seen notice on the town website or in the Coalfield Progress, a Norton-based newspaper circulated in Wise County.
Gent also submitted a Feb. 2020 email from McAfee, claiming that McAfee had advised the town to post meeting notices on its website. Gent said that several town commission meeting notices had been posted on the website early this year.
Johnson found that there was no evidence of a violation by the town after Adams said she had posted notice on the town hall front door and at her desk. McAfee asked Johnson is he was going to grant attorney’s fees to the town from Gent, and Johnson said no. Johnson then told McAfee and Adams it was “incumbent” on the town to follow state FOIA law regarding proper and timely meeting notices.
A review of website for the six towns in Wise County showed none of the towns – Coeburn, St. Paul, Wise, Big Stone Gap, Appalachia and Pound – had their official websites with a .gov address. Addresses for the towns ranged from .com, .org and .net to .us. Four towns – St. Paul, Coeburn, Big Stone and Wise – posted council meeting dates by date, recurring day of the month or on a calendar. Appalachia’s website showed no meeting dates. Pound’s website is under construction and contains no contact number or email address.