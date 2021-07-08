POUND — Pound’s interim police chief says he is still trying to determine what happened to a $4,500 police dog bought by the department more than two years ago.
Chief Chris Wilcox said Wednesday that he is attempting to find out what became of Buddy, a K-9 that, according to an invoice found among various records in the town police department office, the department bought in January 2019.
At the June 29 Town Council meeting, Wilcox told members about the missing dog as well as another dog, Jackson, that was unaccounted for despite records of the two dogs.
During that meeting, council member Glenn Cantrell said that Jackson had been retired. Asked by council member Clifton Cauthorne about Buddy’s whereabouts, Cantrell said, “I don’t know.”
About five minutes later, Cantrell announced that he had had Jackson since the dog was retired in 2018 and had bought the dog for the police department before then.
“When he retired he (came) to me and is happily retired,” Cantrell said.
Mayor Stacey Carson said during the meeting that it was the first time she had heard of Jackson’s whereabouts or status.
Wilcox was hired in May to maintain custody of town police records and the department evidence room after the council voted to disband the department. On Wednesday, he said he is still sorting through department records and has been in contact with Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III regarding issues involving the department.
Slemp on Thursday said he is still reviewing the police records situation.