POUND — After a six-hour meeting running into Wednesday, Pound Town Council passed its 2021-22 budget after a string of decisions on personnel and fiscal measures.
The $409,283 general fund budget, passed on a 4-0 vote just after midnight, has no funding for a town manager but includes a police chief, a clerk- treasurer, one part-time office employee and a full-time public works employee.
Since the town no longer has a water-sewer system and will only be collecting property and local taxes, Town Hall will only open two days a week under the new budget — Tuesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A $65,000 line of credit will also be paid off under the budget
The budget also deletes the town manager position after former town manager Drew Mullins wrote out his post and resigned on Wednesday. Council also accepted Mullins’ recommendation to post requests for proposals to conduct a forensic audit of the town’s finances and for two overdue regular audits. Mullions estimated the forensic audit would cost around $50,000 and the regular audits $20,000.
About midway through the meeting, council returned from a 45-minute closed session to reappoint interim Police Chief Chris Wilcox on a 3-1 vote with member Danny Stanley opposing.
Stanley cited only “other reasons I have” with Wilcox for his vote.
Interim clerk Kimberly Justice agreed to a six-month appointment to the position and was instructed by council to issue delayed real estate property taxes with a 30-day grace period on late payment because of the town’s delay.
The town also faces an $18,000 contract termination fee with water plant operation contractor Veolia Water Technologies since the town surrendered its water and sewer systems to the Wise County Public Service Authority in May. Town Manager Mullins, participating electronically in the meeting, said the PSA decided not to contract with the firm after taking control of the town’s utilities.
Council voted 4-0 for Town attorney Cameron Bell to handle negotiations with Veolia on the termination.
During the meeting public comment period, former town resident and past council member Terry Short said council needed to reconsider revenues in the $409,000 budget. He said he had looked at previous town budget years and estimated revenues would be around $373,000. Ongoing staff issues in recent years have left the town with questionable revenue projections, he said.
“The problem is town managers that you have hired, the clerk treasurers you’ve hired have not been qualified,” Short said. “You’ve paid them for work they have not done or the work they have done is incorrect.”
Citing research he has done in recent months on town council actions and finances, Short said he would not return to council meetings after July 1 because his work and advice have not been accepted.
Short also blamed council for having “bankrupted the citizens of Pound” by having to surrender an approximately $18 million in water and sewer system assets along with around $1 million in associated cash to PSA.