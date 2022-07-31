POUND — As the sun came out over Wise County Saturday, Pound residents were still cleaning up after Thursday’s flash flooding.
Pound Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy, Town Council member Doris Mullins and volunteers were marking town maps to plan how to contact more than 100 households in the area this weekend.
Kennedy said officials and volunteers were visiting neighborhoods and businesses to assess damage and needs from water to power and cleanup supplies as the sun raised the heat and humidity.
As teams reported back to Town Hall, Kennedy said they were forwarding information about flood-impacted residents to the Wise County Office of Emergency Management to evaluate where resources should go.
Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith made a brief visit to Pound Friday to see how federal resources could be used in flood recovery. Democratic congressional contender Taysha DeVaughan arrived Saturday with 10 volunteers from Wise, Dickenson and Russell counties and Norton to visit residents and find out what they needed as they cleaned debris and waterlogged belongings.
“We had volunteers from Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid in town Friday to survey residents about what they need and how to contact them,” DeVaughan said as she checked a map with Kennedy. “Today, we have volunteers from several organizations or just individuals wanting to help.”
About half of the team left later Saturday to help with recovery efforts in nearby Letcher County, Kentucky.
Karen Taylor, her husband, Jimmy, and their daughters were hauling plastic tubs full of books and mementos from the flooded basement of their Pound Bottom home when DeVaughan and volunteers arrived with a case of water and asked what they needed.
Karen Taylor said the Pound River rose to about knee height in their basement. The water did not get into two freezers of food or into the first floor, she said, although the river rose an estimated 8-9 feet at their home.
The Taylors’ three dogs barked from the front porch as the family worked to clean up the property Saturday.
“We parked our vehicles at the (Pound) Post Office parking lot,” said Karen, “and we were lucky that we had our camper so we could take it there and keep the dogs safe.”
“I have to consider myself lucky, but this was bad,” she added. “It was horrible hearing about those four kids in Kentucky who were swept away.”
Karen and volunteers encouraged Jimmy, who has a heart condition, to sit and let others handle the heavy work.
“This was a bad time for me to have this happen,” he said. “Since they built a sidewalk across the road from here, there’s only a single drainpipe and we knew water would come off the mountain and run right through here.”
Wise County Emergency Services Coordinator Jessica Swiney said a clearer picture has emerged about the flooding’s impact. About 10 homes in the Pound, Coeburn and Wise areas suffered from basement or lower-floor flooding, with about 100 Old Dominion Power customers and 250 Appalachian Power customers without power on Thursday.
The power outage caused problems for some residents trying to contact emergency services Thursday, Swiney said, but most customers had power restored by Saturday.
“We’ve been lucky with the sun coming out and helping to dry out things today,” Swiney said.
Food City had donated cases of water for distribution by Pound officials, Swiney added, and the United Methodist Committee on Relief has parked a supply trailer at Pound Town Hall.
Assistance resources:
• Dustin Keith with the Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors has opened a disaster relief fund for homeowners. The fund can help with flood insurance deductibles and general damage relief. For more information on the fund, call (276) 623-1252 or visit online: virginiarealtors.org.
• Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid has an online survey for people needing food, temporary lodging or other assistance in the wake of the flood. The survey is at: https://m.facebook.com/lonesomepinemutualaid.
• Residents seeking flood relief help and volunteer organizations offering services can call the county’s crisis hotline at (276) 258-0029. Swiney said the hotline will serve as a clearinghouse to link residents with available services. Anyone needing to report hazardous material situations can call the Wise County Hazmat team and the state Department of Emergency Management at (276) 328-3756.