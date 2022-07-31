POUND — As the sun came out over Wise County Saturday, Pound residents were still cleaning up after Thursday’s flash flooding.

Pound Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy, Town Council member Doris Mullins and volunteers were marking town maps to plan how to contact more than 100 households in the area this weekend.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video