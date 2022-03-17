POUND — With a mostly new council and a fresh start, town officials will be searching for one item while organizing for a 2022-23 budget.
Pound Heritage Days committee member Eugene Mullins asked the council Tuesday about providing $4,000 the committee raised in 2020 for the annual event. The pandemic forced cancellation of the typical Memorial Day event for the past two years, and Mullins said the organizers hoped to restart the event with a new date during the summer.
The funds were held in town accounts after an agreement between organizers and the town council. Council member Leabern Kennedy said she had reviewed town bank account statements recently.
Kennedy said she saw the funds had been taken by the Wise County Public Service Authority, according to account statements, when the PSA assumed the town’s water and sewer system and assets almost a year ago.
Kennedy and Mayor Stacey Carson each said they would check town records as part of a review of town bills and budget information in coming days to make sure what happened to the Heritage Days funds. Town Attorney Greg Baker recommended that Mullins and the Heritage Days organizers also go to the PSA to request the return of those funds if records show they went to the authority.
Mullins told the council that organizers were concerned about Heritage Days competing with other events and activities during Memorial Day weekend. He said the group was considering delaying the event until later this summer. Kennedy recommended July 4 as a good date, and Mullins agreed.
The council will hold a recessed meeting March 22 at 6:30 for state-mandated training for council members and to review bills payable.