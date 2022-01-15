WISE — While Pound’s mayor and one town council member have filed a request for Wise County Circuit Court to fill three council vacancies, the remaining council member wants to see a former councilman appointed.
Glenn Cantrell’s Jan. 12 letter to the 30th Judicial Circuit asks the circuit’s judges to appoint three people to fill a series of vacancies that began in August and ended in December.
Marley Green resigned from the council in August, following a spring and summer in which the town gave up control of its water and sewer systems and council members faced a series of lawsuits by former town attorney and former part-time police officer Tim McAfee.
Danny Stanley resigned on Dec. 7, citing health issues. Clifton Cauthorne resigned on Dec. 22, saying he wanted to put the 30th Judicial Circuit in a position to resolve the vacancies.
Another resignation earlier in 2021 was resolved by the special election of Leabern Kennedy to fill the unexpired term of Phil Cantrell Jr., Glenn Cantrell’s brother.
All four 30th Circuit judges last year excused themselves from hearing some legal actions involving the town — including a petition to remove Mayor Stacey Carson — citing unspecified conflicts of interest.
Glenn Cantrell’s letter follows by a week a formal petition by Kennedy and Carson for the 30th judges to fill the three vacancies.
However, the two requests face a new complication: a General Assembly bill filed on Jan. 12 by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore to repeal the town’s charter.
While Kennedy and Carson specified no persons as possible appointees, Cantrell in his letter asked the judges to consider four people as possible interim appointments. One of Cantrell’s choices — former town council member James Pelfrey — was blocked by court injunction in October from taking office as an interim member when Cantrell and Stanley voted as the only two members at a September meeting.
That action followed a lawsuit by Kennedy and town residents to block Pelfrey’s appointment and other fiscal actions taken by Cantrell, Stanley and Pelfrey.
Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore ordered that Pelfrey could not take office until after Nov. 16 and a determination of what a quorum is for the council to do business. Kennedy took office before Nov. 16, and the council had since been deadlocked on how to replace Green.
Cantrell also asked the judges to consider former town clerk Melissa Fleming, who resigned in December over Carson’s decision to close town hall because of staffing issues and to furlough Fleming and another town hall staffer.
Cantrell said Pelfrey and Fleming “have agreed to serve.” He also suggested former mayor and town manager George Dean and Pound Fire Department Chief John Stallard.
Dean served as mayor and town manager during part of a period since 2016 when state Assistant Attorney General Jerald Hess told the council in May 2021 that the town had failed to comply with a state Department of Environmental Quality consent order to fix sewer system issues.