WISE — A petition to remove Pound Mayor Stacey Carson will not go to trial, according to the special prosecutor assigned to the lawsuit.
Despite Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Fellhauer’s Thursday statement that the petition is moot because of expected General Assembly action on Pound’s charter, 4th District state Delegate Will Wampler III said state law does not include the General Assembly in annulment of a town charter.
Council members Danny Kyle Stanley. Glenn M. Cantrell and his brother, then-council member Phillip Cantrell Jr. were among the 44 signatories to the Dec. 7, 2020, petition that claimed Carson “is neglecting her duties, misusing her office, and behaving in a manner that evinces her incompetence in the performance of her duties ...”
Also signing the petition were:
• former Pound Mayor George Dean, who Carson succeeded in the town’s May 2020 election
• former Pound council member James Pelfrey
• former Pound Town Deputy Clerk Tamari R. Hayes, who pleaded guilty this summer to embezzling town funds.
The suit claimed that Carson created a “hostile atmosphere” for town employees; encouraged people to file frivolous lawsuits against the town, verbally attacked council members and employees during town council meetings; used false statements to “incite the public against the Town officials;” and failed to act properly in accordance with her official responsibilities under the town charter.
The 44 plaintiffs also accused Carson of behavior “consistent with a mental impairment and mental instability” and creating an atmosphere at council meetings “where some citizens are now afraid to attend for fear of violence erupting.”
“Ultimately, very few of the accusations amounted to, or could be corroborated with, admissible evidence at trial or did not amount to grounds for removal of a duly elected official,” Fellhauer said Thursday. “Furthermore, many of the complained acts could be undertaken as a citizen and holding a position of a figurehead mayor is irrelevant.”
“Pursuant to the resolution from the Wise County Board of Supervisors requesting that the General Assembly dissolve or repeal the charter for the Town of Pound,” said Fellhauer, “along with the expectation that the General Assembly will soon act on that resolution, the Town of Pound will be unincorporated in the near future.”
Wampler said Virginia Code section 15.2-37 first requires that a town must establish an agreement with its county and hold a referendum with a majority of voters approving annulment of the town charter. Only then would the annulment be entered by the circuit court and the Secretary of the Commonwealth.
“There is no path I see for annulment by the General Assembly,” Wampler said.
Cantrell and Stanley are expected in Wise County Circuit Court on Friday at 1 p.m. for motions on a suit filed against them, Town Council members Clifton Cauthorne and James Pelfrey and the town. Town Council candidate Leabern Kennedy and nine other residents are suing to have Pelfrey’s appointment to council by Cantrell and Stanley invalidated because of a lack of a proper quorum.