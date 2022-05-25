Pound mayor resigns

POUND — Stacey Carson ended her term as Pound’s mayor eight months early on Tuesday.
Citing “continued disrespect and ridicule,” Carson ended 24 months in office by submitting her resignation to the council near the end of Tuesday’s continued council meeting.
Carson restated complaints from the May 17 council meeting that she felt she should be reimbursed for cleaning supplies and other expenses she incurred to improve Town Hall. She repeated a request for reimbursement for damage to a microphone she had installed on the council dais.
“Thank you, guys,” Carson said before turning over the meeting to council member and Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy. “I wish all of you guys the best.”
The council, with member Glenn Cantrell absent, voted 4-0 to accept Carson’s resignation.
Addressing her resignation to the town’s citizens and business owners, Carson said she was honored to participate in various town events and volunteer work.
“The past few years have been a trying time for our community, riled in many scandals, lawsuits and deception of the governing body,” Carson wrote. “As the Mayor, it was my desire and intent to serve the town of Pound until the end of my term. However, I feel that I can no longer subject myself and my family to continued ridicule and disrespect from those who are solely looking to benefit themselves.”
Carson became mayor in June 2020 after a tie election decided by the Wise County Electoral Board drawing lots. Under changes in state law in 2022 setting all municipal elections in November, Carson’s two-year term extended until Dec. 31.
While the post of mayor is a non-voting position except in case of council tie votes, Kennedy said she will retain voting power while acting as mayor, until a replacement is elected or appointed to fill Carson’s remaining term.
Kennedy said the council will consult with acting Town Attorney Greg Baker on what action to take regarding a replacement for Kennedy. Baker did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Before Carson’s announcement, the council voted to move the deadline for 2021 personal property and first-half of 2022 real estate tax bills to July 15. Interim clerk-treasurer Linda Meade and Kennedy told council that the town’s software contractor, Southern Software, would only guarantee 20 days to complete date conversion to print the tax tickets for $750.
Kennedy said Southern also offered to speed up the conversion to 10 days for an extra $350, adding that she and the council’s administrative committee felt that extra payment did not represent good fiduciary responsibility.
The town’s Heritage Days observation was also put into doubt after event committee member Eugene Mullins said he and two other committee members were stepping aside because of uncertainly about approximately $5,000 in Heritage Days funds that apparently were turned over to the Wise County Public Service Authority when the town surrendered its water and sewer system to the PSA.
Kennedy said Mullins and the other members were placed on the council’s May 17 agenda but did not appear to discuss the funding matter. She added that she had not been sure of whether the PSA would return the funds before that meeting happened.