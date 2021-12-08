POUND — Tuesday’s Pound Town Council meeting came to a business stop after one member quit and another walked out of town hall, but the remaining members shared some positive news afterward.
Mayor Stacey Carson told residents and council members Clifton Cauthorne and Leabern Kennedy that she met earlier that day with Wise County Board of Supervisors members and Public Service Authority officials about the town’s surrender of its water and sewer systems to the PSA this spring.
Deeds to the town’s water and sewer facilities still need to be signed after the council voted in May under threat of state civil prosecution to make the town utilities part of the PSA system. Carson in recent meetings said she was reluctant to sign the deeds because of legal questions over her authority to do so.
“I am trying to be transparent and accountable to the citizens that elected me,” Carson said.
Carson pointed to public confusion about $400,000 in federal CARES Act COVID-19 relief funds the town gave to the PSA as part of the May transfer of the town’s utility assets.
“It is not the PSA’s fault, not at all,” said Carson. “They are not in any way, shape or form responsible for what the town of Pound really had no choice in doing. … We just didn’t have a choice where things had gone mishandled for so long.”
Carson said she thought the council had not voted to transfer the $400,000 in relief money, but acknowledged the council gave former Town Manager Drew Mullins “that right to do for PSA.”
The CARES Act money could be used for water and sewer infrastructure under federal terms, Carson said.
“There has been $400,000 that has already been given to PSA and there will be a second amount given later,” Carson said. “(PSA) gave me a line-by-line of what that money has already gone for.”
PSA officials want to meet with all town council members to provide details on fiscal and property issues, Carson said.
Given what she called an “impasse” after Danny Stanley’s immediate resignation for health reasons and Glenn Cantrell’s walkout afterward, Carson said PSA officials want to meet with two council members at a time and the authority attorney Friday at 10 a.m. to clear up the situation and get transfer deeds signed as soon as possible.
“I will say that the PSA did show me proof that the money has been spent to get us clean drinking water,” Carson said. “Yes, some water bills have been severely raised, but that is due to the fact of the way that it has been handled.”
Carson said she would inform Cantrell of the meeting so he could attend.
“I want council members to hear for themselves and for council to decide where to go from here,” Carson added.
Kennedy said she has also found from Virginia Department of Transportation officials that grants may be available for sidewalk repair in the town.
“I’m unsure why our VDOT council member didn’t mention this,” Kennedy said, referring to Cantrell — a VDOT employee. “But (VDOT Wise Resident Engineer) Paul Matticks actually made the statement they would help us apply for those, so that’s an option.”