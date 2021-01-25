POUND — Pound Town Council member Glenn Cantrell has been charged a second time in three months with an allegation of assault in connection with a town council meeting.
Mayor Stacey Carson, in a complaint sworn before a Wise County magistrate Thursday, claimed Cantrell assaulted her during the council’s Jan. 19 meeting.
Citing a video of the meeting posted on the town’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TownOfPound Virginia/videos/ 869483810538033), Carson claimed in her complaint that Cantrell was “coming at me like he was going to hit me with his cell phone, shoving it in my face. …”
In the video, Carson complained during the meeting about a removal petition filed against her in Wise County Circuit Court and signed by town residents including Cantrell and council members Danny Stanley and Phil Cantrell Jr., Glenn Cantrell’s brother.
Moments later, Carson said on the video that she was working to bring “every criminal act to the forefront” before turning toward Cantrell’s seat and saying, “Glenn, I will FOIA every text message you have” — a reference to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act’s provisions allowing the public to request government officials’ phone text messages under certain circumstances.
“My grandmother’s just been taken to the hospital with a heart attack,” Cantrell yelled back, “so I’m checking on her.”
A few seconds later, Cantrell — wearing a face mask — is seen on the video walking up to Carson within arm’s length and holding a cell phone in front of her face before walking back to his seat.
Cantrell is the subject of a warrant from November, accusing him of assault and battery against town resident Eugene Turl Mullins during a Nov. 17 council meeting. Mullins claimed that Cantrell “got in my face,” bumped his chest against Mullins and removed his own face mask while yelling at Mullins in violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Town Attorney Tim McAfee, in his dual role as a town police detective, filed a criminal complaint and requested an emergency protective order against Mullins around the time of Mullins’ complaint. McAfee claimed that Mullins “committed a battery’ upon Cantrell at the Nov. 17 meeting, posted “threats of bodily injury” on social media and “poses a danger to the orderly proceedings of the Town of Pound Council meeting.”
The November charge against Cantrell is pending a July 6 General District Court hearing, while Carson’s charge is set for a Feb. 4 hearing. A hearing on the charge against Mullins is also scheduled for July 6.