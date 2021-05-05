WISE – A Pound man already serving prison time in the death of one of his twin sons has been convicted in the death of the other twin.
Franklin Len Mullins, 49, was convicted Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter, unlawful wounding and child abuse and neglect, according to Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III.
According to Slemp, Mullins was already serving a 2 ½ year sentence for his Dec. 2019 conviction on child abuse and neglect in the death of two-month-old Frank Mullins from an E. coli infection in June 2015.
Mullins entered an Alford plea Wednesday in Wise County Circuit Court, acknowledging that the evidence against him probably would result in conviction. The latest case stemmed from the August 2015 death of five-month-old Ryan Mullins at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. An autopsy indicated that Ryan Mullins dies of blunt force trauma and brain injuries.
According to court records, Franklin Mullins denied harming the second twin but admitted he was the child’s only caregiver at the time he was injured.
“I am thankful for the efforts of Sheriff Grant Kilgore and the hard work of his investigating team, the medical examiner, and the social workers involved, and thankful that after almost six years Mr. Mullins will finally be held accountable for the abuse of his infant twins,” Slemp said.
Mullins was sentenced to 20 years and is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Haysi pending transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.