ABINGDON — A Pound man will serve nine years in federal prison for his role in a half-million-dollar pandemic unemployment fraud scheme.
Gregory Marcus Tackett, 28, was sentenced in Abingdon U.S. District Court on Tuesday to 108 months after pleading guilty in April to one count each of conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and obstructing justice.
According to court records, Tackett conspired with others — including girlfriend LeeLynn Danielle Chytka — to collect personal identification information of more than 35 co-conspirators, including 15 Virginia state prison inmates, and to file fraudulent claims of pandemic-related unemployment benefits.
In a nine-month period, according to acting U.S. Western District Attorney Daniel Bubar, Tackett and Chytka filed fraudulent claims for at least 37 individuals, totaling $499,000.
The U.S. Department of Labor Office of the Inspector General, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Norton Police Department, and Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
“Today’s significant prison sentence demonstrates that such serious federal crime will not be tolerated,” Bubar said.
Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or complete an NCDF Web Complaint Form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.