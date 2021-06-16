ABINGDON — A Pound man who pleaded guilty in March to a federal firearms charge will serve federal prison time.
James Michael Boggs, 66, was sentenced in Abingdon U.S. District Court on Tuesday to eight months after his guilty plea to selling firearms without a license, according to Acting U.S. Western District Attorney Daniel P. Bubar.
Bubar said that starting in October 2019 Boggs and Tommy R. Dotson, 65, Clintwood, had been the subject of a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive Devices investigation of unlicensed gun sales at the Indian Mountain Trade Center near Wise on U.S. Route 23.
ATF investigators observed Boggs and Dotson selling firearms to people at the Trade Center, Bubar said. Bubar added that Boggs sold nine handguns, a shotgun, and an Armalite-style rifle without a federal firearms license to an undercover agent over three occasions.
Dotson sold three handguns and two rifles without a license over three occasions to agents, Bubar said.
Under plea agreements, Dotson gave up 59 seized firearms and more than $13,000 in cash. Boggs was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, Bubar said.