POUND — The Pound Town Council has hired another town attorney, six days after two council members sued the mayor and a newly appointed council member over alleged illegal votes.
Charles Wright, an associate in the law firm of D. Greg Baker, was hired on Tuesday on a 3-2 vote with Mayor Stacey Carson acting as tiebreaker.
Clifton Cauthorne, who moved to hire Wright, specified in his motion that Wright would be hired with no other person claiming to be town attorney to act as such.
D. Greg Baker resigned as town attorney on Monday. His law firm is not affiliated with the law practice of Gregory Joseph Baker, an attorney from Gate City.
Council members Danny Stanley, Glenn Cantrell and Sharon Baker, the spouse of former Mayor George Dean, who voted against Wright’s hiring, filed suit against Carson and interim council member Susan Downs-Freeman on March 11.
Represented by town police officer and former Town Attorney Tim McAfee, Stanley and Cantrell are claiming that Carson acted against state law and the town charter by voting as a tiebreaker to appoint Downs-Freeman as the interim replacement for Phil Cantrell Jr., who resigned in February.
The suit also claims that Downs-Freeman’s subsequent vote to relieve McAfee as town attorney and other votes on town business were illegal because she was not appointed properly.
A hearing in Wise County Circuit Court on Stanley and Cantrell’s suit, scheduled for Wednesday, was continued until April 9.
McAfee sued the town, Cauthorne, Downs-Freeman and council member Marley Green in Wise County Circuit Court for a total of $1.38 million on March 12, claiming breach of contract by their vote to relieve him as town attorney. A hearing date had not been scheduled by Wednesday.