POUND — Wise County saw a third straight evening of heavy downpours Friday, but the celebration at Pound’s Heritage Days popped up after the rain ended.
“It’s great to see people out and having fun two years after being locked down because of COVID,” Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy said, watching children’s games, teens in cartoon costumes and local civic groups and the Pound Fire Department hosting displays in the Town Hall parking lot.
Kennedy credited several sponsors, local businesses and residents with helping bring back the town’s traditional summer celebration after a COVID-enforced hiatus.
Kids, parents and other residents enjoyed a hula hoop contest, cake walk and a DJ from JP entertainment as part of the two-day event’s Kids Night. Pound firefighters allowed kids to climb aboard a crash rescue truck and inspect the crew’s turnout gear.
Certain well-known cartoon characters — including a princess, a snowman with a large lopsided grin, a tall stuffed tiger with his honey-eating bear and a mustached critter saving a rare tree — circulated among the crowd. An inflatable castle/obstacle course kept kids exercising, while other youngsters enjoyed a variation on a pachinko parlor game for prizes.
Kennedy said Heritage Days has come together with a series of art installations in the town by artists with the Whitesburg, Kentucky, arts collective EpiCentre Arts.
Anita Bentley, who created the sculpture “Far Above Rubies” in front of Town Hall, said the piece depicts a blue heron. Made from repurposed 1800s light fixtures and a baby carriage combined with pieces found in the debris of the demolished Pound High School, the sculpture joins a downtown mural by painter Lacy Hale and photographic and sign work by Addison Williams.
Kennedy said the sculpture represents the cooperation of many residents and town supporters to help the town recover and thrive after a legislative attempt earlier this year to strip the town of its charter. She credited many sponsors who stepped up for this year’s Heritage Days: Toyota of Bristol, the Pound Lions Club, Morgan McClure Chevrolet, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Pound Police Department, Pound Fire Department and Rescue Squad and several other local businesses.
Kennedy also cited resident Carol Mullins Adkins for helping bring together musicians and bands for Saturday’s entertainment.
“We are saving this town one day at a time,” Kennedy added.
Saturday’s roster of events starts at 11 a.m. at Town Hall with the Pound Cake Contest followed hourly with musical acts Drake Brock, Lisa’s Group, Brandon Maggard, Roadhouse Band, Ardetta Meade Nave and other acts. The Stonecreek Four rounds out the day with a two-hour vintage rock show starting at 7 p.m.
Food and craft vendors and kids rides and games will be at the Town Hall parking lot during the day.