POUND — Pound got a lump of coal in its Christmas stocking from the Wise County Health Department over a Dec. 6 “reverse” parade.
According to a Dec. 7 letter to Pound Town Manager Jane Bennett from the department’s environmental health manager, Brad Stallard, the town was issued a notice of violation of Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency orders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This Notice of Violation of Executive Order 67,” Stallard wrote, “is to inform you the Wise County/City of Norton Health Department received a complaint on December 6, 2020, indicating the Town of Pound violated Executive Order 67 by holding a Christmas parade which failed to follow the Executive Order Guidelines for Entertainment and Public Amusement.”
Stallard wrote that, under “observations and factual understanding” in his letter, “pictures of this event posted on social media accounts depict crowds of people, likely not from the same family, gathered closer together than six feet from one another … dozens of attendees and participants potentially exposed to COVID-19 by this event.”
The parade, announced at a November Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting and at a continued Pound Town Council meeting by town Mayor Stacey Carson, was described by her as a reverse Christmas parade in which people could drive through town and see decorations set up by community groups and businesses.
Bennett did not respond on Monday to calls to Town Hall from the Kingsport Times News.
Stallard recommended that, if the town has another similar event, it complies with state guidelines including social distancing, mask-wearing and symptom-warning signage; ten feet of separation between performers, participants and patrons; a guest-flow plan with reduced bottlenecks; and other guidelines that may apply.
Stallard also wrote that, while the letter was a violation warning, further violations could result in a Class I misdemeanor charge and civil injunction against the town.
Pound’s warning is one of three violation or information notices issued during the pandemic by the LENOWISCO Health District, of which Wise County’s Health Department is a part, Virginia Department of Health spokesperson Robert Parker said on Monday.
Parker said another notice of violation had been sent to a man in Nickelsville concerning alleged poker game gatherings, while the town of Jonesville received an information letter concerning Christmas parades. Jonesville in November announced that it had canceled its Christmas parade but planned to hold Lights in the Park at Cumberland Bowl Park nightly through Dec. 30.
The LENOWISCO Health District has received 109 complaints of emergency order violations across Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton from Nov. 15 to Dec. 11, Parker said.
According to a data spreadsheet from VDH, the breakdown of complaints by business type were:
• 47 in grocery/convenience stores
• 36 in brick-and-mortar retail stores
• 20 in restaurants
• two in wineries or breweries
• two in recreational sports facilities
• one each in a personal grooming business and a fitness/exercise site
A sampling of comments attached to complaints included:
• “Half a dozen employees were standing close together with masks off or under their chins. Several customers were also in the store without face coverings.”
• “There is a clerk that works there that tells people they do not have to wear a mask.”
• “Many customers were not wearing mask not practicing social distancing. Employees were wearing masks.”
• “Saw 3 cooks making food with no mask on. Manager prepping food had no mask. Woman at drive-thru window taking payment and dispensing food also had no mask.”
• “Unmasked customers refused to distance when asked, tried to fight masked customers, and the store did nothing to intervene or enforce the mandates or protect customers.”
• “Wearing masks under their nose at the drive-thru while giving out food.”
• “No matter when you go in this place, the employees are wearing their masks either below the chin or under the nose. Rarely do any of them wear a mask.”