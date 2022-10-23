POUND — Late October and early November will be busy times in Pound, with stories, running, music and food.
The fifth annual Red Fox Storytelling Festival has grown since some folks hiked to Killing Rock in 2017, built a campfire and told stories about U.S. Marshal, doctor and convicted killer Marshall Taylor — the Red Fox of Appalachian lore.
Historical Society of the Pound coordinator Margaret Sturgill said the festival is back after a couple of pandemic years where the festival first was canceled and then set up as an online virtual festival in May.
“We’re back on schedule for 2022, Sturgill said Friday. “It’s going to be a fun time where people can learn about their history and be proud of their heritage.”
The festival — sponsored by the Historical Society of the Pound, Appalshop and the Pound Tourism Committee — starts on Friday at 7 p.m. with a free screening of Appalshop Roadside Theater’s “Red Fox/Second Hanging” at Town Hall. The Pound Lions Club will provide snacks and popcorn.
Saturday, Oct. 29, gets a running start with the Chasing the Red Fox Trail Run. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. at the Red Fox Trailhead, the Cumberland Fur Fish and game Club at 12245 Potter Town Road in Pound.
If more running appeals to you, the Monster Mash Dash 5K run starts at 7 p.m. with registration at 6 p.m. Runners are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.
Storytelling begins at the tent at Town Hall, where folks can hear tales of the Big Stone Gap Vampire, midwife Granny Shores — who delivered 1,000 babies in eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia in the late 19th century — and counterfeiter and U.S. government approved apple brandy maker Randy Jack Mullins.
“(Mullins) got caught because he put more silver in his coins than the government put in theirs,” Sturgill said. “He probably stole the apples to make his brandy too.”
Festival goers can also hear tales about Red Fox, local legend and convicted murderer Edith Maxwell, and a new play and stories from Harlan County’s Higher Ground Theater. Local musician Kevin Howard will also fill in the breaks between storytellers with his old-time banjo playing.
The Storytelling Festival winds down with a square dance from 5 to 6 p.m.
On the heels of the Red Fox Storytelling Festival is the Pound Harvest Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 5 p.m. The festival includes vendors, food, plenty of entertainment and a baking contest. The only requirement is that all recipes include fresh apples. The contest entry fee is $5, and contestants must provide the recipe.
Harvest Festival entertainment includes Roadhouse Band, Brandon Maggard and Johnny Cash enthusiast Drake Brock.
For Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, there is more running with the Pound Turkey Trot 5K starting at 8 a.m.