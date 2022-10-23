POUND — Late October and early November will be busy times in Pound, with stories, running, music and food.

The fifth annual Red Fox Storytelling Festival has grown since some folks hiked to Killing Rock in 2017, built a campfire and told stories about U.S. Marshal, doctor and convicted killer Marshall Taylor — the Red Fox of Appalachian lore.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video