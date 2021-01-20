POUND — A councilman’s absence on Tuesday allowed Pound’s mayor to vote on getting outside mediation for local officials’ disputes and to mark the town’s police vehicles.
Phillip Cantrell Jr., brother of councilmember Glenn Cantrell and a frequent vote along with his brother and council member Danny Stanley, did not attend the Tuesday council meeting. That saw Mayor Stacey Carson voting with council members Marley Green and Clifton Cauthorne on the mediation and police measures over Stanley and Glenn Cantrell’s objections.
Mediation
The mediation issue stemmed from the Wise County Board of Supervisors’ December instructions to County Administrator Mike Hatfield to offer to mediate conflicts among the council.
Since Carson’s installation as mayor in July, council meetings have included accusations that Stanley and the two Cantrells have refused to allow her keys to the town hall and to allow her an office like her predecessor, George Dean, was given.
Carson has also questioned Glenn Cantrell and town attorney and police officer Tim McAfee’s involvement in an alleged settlement of restitution and no criminal charges against a town employee who allegedly embezzled town funds on at least one occasion.
Stanley and the Cantrells also were among 41 signers of a removal petition filed against Carson in Wise County Circuit Court in December. The petition claimed Carson showed negligence and incompetence, and the petition also alleged Carson broke into a town building and replaced the lock with her own.
Town police have not filed any charges against Carson for breaking and entering.
Council member Green, in Tuesday’s meeting, supported accepting county mediation efforts, saying it would make council “better public servants.”
McAfee first advised against entering mediation, citing the removal dispute as a matter in litigation. Carson said she did not recognize McAfee as town attorney — a position she had repeated in some council meetings in 2020.
Carson said that, if he had a role in the removal petition, he should not be giving council legal advice. McAfee said he was not involved in the petition.
According to a Jan. 11 statement of attorney- client privilege filed in Wise County Circuit Court, McAfee stated that he was approached by unspecified persons for legal advice on what they could do about “someone who was acting in a manner detrimental to the town.”
McAfee, in the statement, said he investigated possible legal remedies and provided legal advice. He added that he was town attorney during the time, and that he also retained legal counsel for possible representation and legal action against Carson “and others.”
McAfee said his knowledge about who prepared the removal petition, how it was prepared and his investigation of the clients’ accusations were subject to attorney-client privilege. He stated that he did not file the petition.
Council member Cauthorne moved to accept the mediation offer, and McAfee said he wanted to hear how County Attorney Karen Mullins would be involved in any mediation discussions with Hatfield. Glenn Cantrell tried to amend Cauthorne’s motion to require Mullins’ “blessing” before entering mediation.
“I believe that request, while well-intentioned, may not be a legal possibility,” McAfee said of the county mediation offer. “I’m not sure that the removal petition can be mediated but getting (Mullins) involved may be a good idea.”
Glenn Cantrell, voting no with Stanley, said he objected because he felt Mullins’ opinion was needed before entering mediation. With Cauthorne and Green voting yes, Carson added a yes vote.
“We will have (Hatfield) come talk,” Carson said. “We will have mediation.”
Marking police vehicles
Cauthorne later moved that the town’s police vehicles — all painted in dark colors and unmarked — be marked on their back bumpers “Pound Police” with reflective letters at least three inches high within two weeks.
“This is a start to get them identified in basic ways,” Cauthorne said. Green asked if council could work with the police department but said he supported identification of police vehicles.
Carson said she felt concerned that females would be worried about being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle with the dark window tint on town-owned police vehicles. Glenn Cantrell asked to amend the motion by talking with town Police Chief Tony Baker about why they are unmarked.
The motion passed unamended, with Carson joining Cauthorne and Green in the vote.
Robert E. Lee resolution
Cauthorne also moved for adoption of a resolution for the town to condemn “the efforts of historical revisionists to mar the image of one of Virginia’s favorite sons, Robert E. Lee …” He said the non-binding resolution was a reaction to the state’s removal of Confederate statues and elimination in 2020 of an official state holiday honoring Lee in favor of making Election Day a state holiday.
“I don’t think Robert E. Lee deserves recognition any more than Benedict Arnold or Rommel,” Green said. “I think it would be a mistake.” Glenn Cantrell said that generals and commanders on both sides of the Civil War “did wonderful things … and did horrible things,” then added that he as a state employee would have to abstain.
With Green and Stanley voting no, the resolution failed.