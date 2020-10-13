POUND — More than three months into the 2020-21 fiscal year without a budget, Pound Town Council members on Tuesday questioned a proposed budget’s lack of expenditure details and a 62% share going to the police department.
The discussion at the budget workshop opened with Council member Marley Green saying the public has asked how the town can “continue to have the police department we have now.”
“I think we are operating a police department that is too large for our town,” Green said. “I talked with the chief (Tony Baker) this week and he feels we’re understaffed and need another full-time position.”
Baker and Town Manager Jane Bennett sat in the hall outside council chambers and made no comments during the workshop.
Green said a combination of population decline, growing maintenance needs for the town’s water system and declining tax revenues are making the town “face some hard truths.” He said the town has little money for economic development or parks and recreation to help attract more businesses and residents, and he pointed to the draft 2020-21 budget with 62% of the $586,728 general fund going to the police department.
Council member Clifton Cauthorne asked how Pound can support a six- officer police department while the town of Appalachia with a larger population could have a two-officer police force.
Appalachia is expected to sign a Wise County Board of Supervisors-approved agreement where it pays the Sheriff’s Department $150,000 plus a $47,000 state law enforcement grant to provide three deputies to handle the town’s policing.
Cauthorne said the town also faces payment on $67,000 in line-of-credit debt used to cover some town expenses.
“We need to start paying it down,” Cauthorne said. “We have other expenses and just can’t afford it.”
Mayor Stacey Carson, who took office in July, said the town’s process leading to the overdue budget lacked checks and balances.
“The budget should have been passed before I got here,” Carson said, referring to Virginia’s July 1 start of the fiscal year for state and local governments. She said the town is also three years behind on completed audits.
Carson asked Town Clerk Jessica Adams if the draft budget document was a line-item budget and who helped her prepare the draft. Adams said it was a line-item budget and that Carson’s predecessor, former Mayor/Town Manager George Dean, had helped with the draft before he left office June 30.
Adams, asked to explain how salaries were listed in the budget draft, said that she and clerks in town hall were paid from funds across the general fund, water fund and sewer fund since they handled work for town hall and public works. She said the shares of salaries from each fund were based on how much town or public works duties each clerk performed. Public works employees were also paid based on how much water, sewer or town-related work they performed.
“Is that legal?” Carson said.
Council member Glenn Cantrell said the town could split salary expenses across funds. Asked by Carson where it was “written down,” Cantrell said, “I don’t have that.”
“I imagine that it if was illegal, the auditors would have said something about it,” Adams said.
Green said declining town revenues meant council would have to consider increases in the town’s meals and cigarette taxes.
“It’s going to hurt to raise the meals tax, but we’ve got to raise revenue,” Green said.
Adams said she had developed the budget draft based on council members saying they did not want to raise real estate or personal property taxes. She said the budget also included about $25,000 to start paying down the line-of-credit debt.
Cauthorne suggested that, in addition to the $25,000 credit debt payment, council could also cut the requested $264,000 police budget by $14,000 to help pay the line of credit off within two years.
Council member Danny Stanley asked if police funding could be left intact and the town try to collect $86,000 in past-due taxes.
“There’d be no accountability,” Cauthorne replied.
After more questions and a couple of tense exchanges with Carson, Adams left the meeting.
Carson and Green also questioned how a $2 fee on town water bills for the town volunteer fire department was being listed in the budget’s revenue side, Council member Phil Cantrell, Jr. said those were funds that went directly to the fire department. Glenn Cantrell said they were listed in the budget as water fund revenue.
“That would be a good question for the auditor next week,” Cauthorne said.
Green said that how some revenues were not described clearly in the budget could be a matter of human error.
“But I agree it’s strange that expenses were broken out in earlier budgets and not in this budget,” Green added.
Green said the town also needs to keep control of its water and sewer systems, claiming that a takeover of the systems by the Wise County Public Service Authority would keep town residents from having a say in any rate increases.
“If the PSA takes over the water system, we couldn’t balance our budget, our general fund budget,” Cauthorne said.
“I don’t know how we can put this (budget) to a public hearing,” Carson said.
After the workshop adjourned, a Virginia State Police trooper arrived and asked departing council members and residents if everything was alright. He said he had been dispatched to respond to reports of an argument at the meeting.
Council will hold its regular October Meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Town Hall at 6 p.m.