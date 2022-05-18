POUND — The Pound Town Council got an update Tuesday on the latest progress and challenges in restoring proper town administration.
Council member Doris Mullins reported on the status of several issues she, interim Clerk Linda Meade and fellow council member Leabern Kennedy have found in recent weeks as they reviewed and searched files and documents.
Council members Kensleigh Browning and Kristin Foley were absent.
Mullins said that, while a working agreement with the Virginia Municipal League included the council leaving “the past in the past,” the panel also needs to review past administrative problems to avoid their repeat.
According to Mullins’ report:
• Town government internal controls have been ignored and not updated, reviewed, overseen or enforced.
• Information had not been entered into the town bookkeeping system.
• Documents had not been filed properly.
• Town credit card payments were only at minimums and made on unaccounted or unapproved charges.
• Many town bills were set for paper-free billing, leaving bills unpaid from October 2021 until now.
• Some bills were moved from the administrative office to a back room table, removing them from the payment process.
• Processing sessions were not closed out on the office computer, affecting payment reconciliation.
• Assessment documents for billing some tax payments were missing.
• A prior auditor was not paid because correcting entries were sent to the wrong email address.
• New checks had been ordered but not received.
• Community service worker hours were not credited properly.
• A purchase order system has not been implemented.
• Virginia Retirement System documents had not been signed by the mayor despite a council vote to do so.
• Payroll and Virginia Employment Commission tax reports back to 2020 had not been done but are now up to date.
Mullins said she, Kennedy and Meade have been working on the issues. The town email system now allows historical reference of staff and council emails, she said, and Kennedy added that an official town website may be ready for operation in June.
After Mullins mentioned the missing new bank checks, Mayor Stacey Carson produced a box with the checks and gave them to Mullins. Carson also signed the Virginia Retirement System document after being assured by Town Attorney Greg Baker that she would not be subject to legal action since she was authorized by VRS to sign it.
Kennedy and the council voted to have Police Chief Chris Wilcox investigate a computer missing from the administrative office.
The council also approved Kennedy and Mullins’ recommendation to return to Trust Bank a credit card reader that is costing the town more than $85 a month. The two said the machine was used mainly to accept tax and water bill payments.
In other business, the council will vote at its June 21 regular meeting on adoption of the draft budget and town tax rates presented for public hearing Tuesday.
The $370,248 proposed budget matches anticipated revenues, with $187,940 in general fund spending, $103,658 for the police department, $19,500 for the fire department and $59,150 for the street department.
Real estate and personal property tax rates would remain level for 2022-23, at 45 cents per $100 assessed value and 49 cents per $100 value respectively. The town meals tax would increase 1% to 6%, and the cigarette tax will rise 2.5 cents to 15 cents per pack.
The council also instructed Meade to issue a request for proposals from area certified public accounting firms for conducting the past four fiscal year audits. Baker said that, while Pound is exempt under state law to conduct audits because its population is under 3,500, many state and federal funding agencies require an up-to-date audit regardless before accepting funding applications for projects.
Before an hour-long closed session, Carson asked the council to reimburse her for spending on various items for town hall including supplies, sound equipment she brought to council chambers and a microphone she said she bought and set up on the council dais.
No action was taken on Carson’s reimbursement request after the council came out of closed session.
The council also will hold a public hearing at the June regular meeting to adopt Title 46 of the state’s motor vehicle ordinance as a town ordinance. Baker said adoption would allow the town to recoup fines from any traffic citations issued by town police.
The council recessed its meeting until May 24 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss funding for the town’s Heritage Days celebration in June.