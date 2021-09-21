POUND — While citizens questioned the legality of a move last week by two Pound Town Council members to install a new member, the town’s interim police chief shut down a move by one of them to get a wildcat released from the town’s evidence locker.
James Pelfrey, a former town council member reappointed by members Glenn Cantrell and Danny Stanley Sept. 14, participated in council votes as two county deputies and a Virginia state trooper stayed in the hallway outside council chambers on Tuesday.
According to a copy of the Sept. 14 minutes in the council meeting packet, Cantrell cited a Kingsport Times News reporter as telling him at a Sept. 7 emergency meeting that two members constituted a quorum since only three members are seated on the five-member council.
The reporter told Cantrell and Stanley on Sept. 7 that they as a quorum of the three existing members were holding an unannounced meeting without public knowledge in the town hall parking lot.
With remaining council member Clifton Cauthorne absent Sept. 14 due to a prior engagement and Mayor Stacey Carson absent due to a family death, Cantrell and Stanley voted to appoint Pelfrey 28 days after member Marley Green resigned from the council.
Cantrell and Stanley remained silent when asked before Tuesday’s meeting about their interpretation of a quorum for doing council business.
Cauthorne on Monday said he understood that Town Attorney Cameron Bell had issued an opinion on the quorum requirement to do business at a meeting. Cantrell on Tuesday did not respond when asked about a legal opinion. Town Freedom of Information Act officer Kimberly Justice on Tuesday said she would provide the opinion within the five-business-day deadline under state FOIA law.
Pelfrey made no comment on any business discussed by council, voting with Stanley and Cantrell on matters ranging from turning over vehicles to the Wise County Public Service Authority to tabling discussion on town employee and committee appointments and resignations.
Stanley on Tuesday moved to have Police Chief Chris Wilcox release a painted wooden wildcat from the police evidence locker. He said he had gotten a draft court order from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to process the release of the wildcat.
Stanley referred to a July 31 email copied in the board packet, where former Police Chief Tony Baker told Stanley the department “seized a wooden wildcat that was apparently taken from (Pound High School).”
Baker, in the email, told Stanley he needed to “get up with Chief Wilcox” to try and get a court order to release the wildcat.
A copy of the court order draft in Tuesday’s board packet provided for signatures by the commonwealth’s attorney and Wilcox.
Wilcox told Stanley that the evidence room is still the subject of a State Police investigation that started after the town disbanded the police department in May.
“That evidence room is under criminal investigation,” Wilcox told Stanley. “There’s no paperwork to show what’s evidence and what’s not evidence back there.”
Wilcox said he had told Stanley last week to refrain from anything involving the evidence room. He said he had not received any email from Stanley on the matter either.
“If this happens, I view this as obstruction of justice,” Wilcox said, “and I’m going to make the proper notifications to have that investigated. I have asked very nicely and I haven’t seen any communication from the commonwealth’s attorney whatsoever on the issue.”
Stanley withdrew the motion.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said on Tuesday that he might have seen a photo of the wildcat along with other pieces of evidence found in the room after Wilcox and a Fairfax County Police evidence specialist secured and inventoried the room’s contents over the summer.
Citing a focus on drug and weapons evidence in the room in recent months, Slemp said, “Someone taking a wooden wildcat and committing a crime was not a primary concern.”
Slemp said that, given the ongoing State Police investigation into the handling of evidence prior to the department’s disbandment, he would not discuss the status of any evidence in the room with town officials.
“Any decision on disposition of evidence is a matter for the State Police and the court,” Slemp said.
Stanley and Pelfrey voted with Cantrell to reinstate a cancelled October meeting along with a public hearing on leasing the former town hall on Main Street for a laundromat business.
During public comment, former town council member Terry Short and council candidate Leabern Kennedy each questioned the legality of the Sept. 14 and Tuesday meetings. Short questioned Town Attorney Bell’s electronic participation, adding that the audience could hear little of Bell’s comments through the speaker on Cantrell’s cell phone.
“I too feel this meeting is not legal,” Kennedy said.
