POUND — One of three Pound Town Council members has endorsed a candidate for one of two open council seats in a letter blasting the other councilmen.
Councilman Clifton Cauthorne, in an Oct. 17 letter to the Kingsport Times News, called on town voters to elect Leabern Kennedy in the Nov. 2 special election.
Kennedy is running to fill the unexpired term of Phil Cantrell Jr., the brother of current council member Glenn Cantrell. Cantrell Jr. resigned his seat in February.
“Incompetence and corruption have permeated town hall,” Cauthorne wrote. “Pound has been hurt by a high turnover rate in the Clerk/Treasurer’s office; this has contributed to a failure to perform necessary functions such as performing annual audits. Our police department has been operated at a much higher cost than we could afford. A cashier was stealing funds from our utilities. Sadly, loyalty to the council majority trumped job performance as a condition for continued employment in the Pound.”
Cauthorne’s letter follows Friday’s injunction by Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore blocking interim council appointee and past council member James Pelfrey from participating in any council meetings until a scheduled Nov. 16 court hearing.
Pelfrey’s appointment, by a two-person vote of Glenn Cantrell and council member Danny Stanley on Sept. 14., led to a lawsuit by Kennedy and nine other town residents for Pelfrey’s appointment to be voided. The suit claims that a quorum of the five-member council did not meet properly to appoint Pelfrey, and the plaintiffs also want votes to dispose of town property by Cantrell, Stanley and Pelfrey to be voided.
In his letter, Cauthorne outlined more than a year of council controversy — late fiscal audits, a town budget passed six months late, a mayoral removal petition filed against Mayor Stacey Carson, a council vote not to prosecute a town employee accused of embezzlement — and the “absolute reign” of the three-member voting bloc of the Cantrell brothers and Stanley.
Pointing to the Aug. 17 resignation of council member Marley Green, Cauthorne said reforms including the firing of former town attorney Tim McAfee and former Police Chief Tony Baker stalled with Cantrell and Stanley’s appointment of Pelfrey to fill Green’s seat.
Cantrell Jr.’s seat remains open after a substitute circuit court judge this summer invalidated the appointment of Susan Downs-Freeman by a tie-breaking vote with Cauthorne, Green and Carson against Cantrell and Stanley. Judge Malfourd Trumbo ruled that Carson was not part of the town’s ruling body when it came to making council appointments.
Cauthorne said he would vote with Kennedy for a forensic audit to find what happened to five years of town finances as well as voting to keep interim Police Chief Chris Wilcox and to catch up with late annual town audits.
If Cantrell and Stanley were to vote against Cauthorne and Kennedy if she wins election, that would pose a council tie where Carson would be the deciding vote.
Glenn Cantrell and Stanley did not reply to requests for comment Monday from the Times News.
Carson, through her attorney John Evans, reacted Friday to special prosecutor Dan Fellhauer’s announcement that he will not proceed with the removal petition against her.
Fellhauer on Friday said that many of the allegations against Carson did not amount to grounds for removal, adding that the town’s “figure-head Mayoral position” created a dysfunctional situation before Carson took office.
Evans said he found no evidence of neglect, incompetence or misuse of office after deposing current and former council members and an unnamed town attorney.
“In fact, the evidence proved that the incompetence, misuse, and negligence sat with the council members that had been on council for 20-plus years,” Evans said. “It was uncovered that the Council was several years late in audits, that there had been raw sewage seeping into the Pound River for years without correction, that there had been mishandling of evidence with the Police Force, and criminal embezzlement by employees.”
“She has brought light to bad government, criminal activity in government,” Evans added, “and has made the very hard effort to clean up the town of Pound and improve the way of life for the town of Pound citizens.”