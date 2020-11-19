POUND — A scheduled Pound Town Council meeting became a last-minute outdoor affair Thursday as three council members refused to attend and police kept residents locked out of town hall for a half-hour.
Mayor Stacey Carson and council members Clifton Cauthorne and Marley Green found themselves, along with 27 town residents, waiting outside the former funeral home and now town offices after council members Danny Ray Stanley, Glenn Cantrell and Phil Cantrell Jr. decided not to show up for the meeting. That meeting was supposed to be a recessed meeting from Thursday, after some council members decided that too many people were attending under recent emergency restrictions by Gov. Ralph Northam limiting gatherings to 25 or fewer people.
Carson, Cauthorne and Green decided to hold the meeting on the town hall steps under Robert’s Rules of Order, allowing a recessed meeting to reconvene without a quorum. Under the town charter, Carson is a non-voting member of the council.
Residents watched in the parking lot. Some held signs saying. “Can you say corrupt?,” “What are they hiding?” and “At least Motel 6 will keep the lights on.” The third sign referred to Tuesday’s meeting, when Stanley, Cantrell and Cantrell Jr. left that meeting and turned off the lights in the council chambers before locking the office where the light switches were. Those three members have denied Carson a key to town hall or town offices since she took office in July.
“This beats Appalachia selling votes for pork rinds and beer,” said Pound resident James Wampler as he waited for the meeting to begin, referring to a 2006 scandal where Appalachia officials and residents were accused of illegally soliciting votes. Coincidentally, Pound Town Attorney and police officer Tim McAfee was the special prosecutor in the Appalachia case. McAfee was not present for Thursday’s meeting.
Carson said she found out at 4:30 p.m. that Stanley and the two Carsons were not going to attend the meeting.
“It’s sad that we’re outside,” Carson told the residents. “I’ve been locked out before.”
She said that their absence was again due to feeling that too many people would be present for Thursday’s meeting.
Cauthorne told the crowd that, except for some extraordinary emergency action subject to later council ratification, he and Green could only bring Tuesday’s meeting out of recess, recess it again and set a time for the next meeting.
“If our mayor can show up, so can they,” one person yelled from the crowd.
Cauthorne said that the council did need to meet to hold public hearings on the town’s 2020-21 budget — now four and a half months past the June 30 passage deadline — and on a proposed boundary adjustment so the Wise County Board of Supervisors can take action. He proposed a recess until Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. Several residents complained that that date was too close to Thanksgiving or that many residents would be at work and unable to attend.
“How can it be fair the council members who aren’t here have a say,” former council member Terry Short said.
Cauthorne and Green voted to recess the meeting until Tuesday.
Cauthorne said that the town would be delayed further in getting the audit for the 2017-18 fiscal year after he got an email from town auditor Claude Rigger. That delay, Cauthorne said, included Rigger having to get town documents from previous auditors as well as having to re-create financial information.
“I don’t mean to get philosophical,” Cauthorne told the crowd, “but the only way to get change is to elect two new council members. The two council members whose seats are up for election, I would not be sad to see them go in favor of members who are willing to work to cut spending.”
A policeman came up to Cauthorne after the recess at 6:27 p.m. to say he would unlock town hall. Green and Cauthorne left, and Carson and several residents set up table lamps around the council meeting room, since the light switches are in the locked clerk’s office. Residents vented complaints about Stanley and the two Cantrells, and resident Leaburn Kennedy invited residents to call her about signing a recall petition she is organizing.
“Be sure to tell me your name when you call because I may not recognize you,” Kennedy said. “We put them there. It’s time to take them out.”
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III later told the Times News that, while he has received several calls from residents asking if town council is breaking the law by being late in passing a budget or getting an audit, neither situation is a crime under state law, he said, but not having a budget or completed and current audits could affect the town’s ability to qualify for state or federal funds.
Slemp said the town’s fiscal records are being investigated by the Virginia State Police.
“I wish that the town would come together so it can face the challenges before it,” Slemp said.