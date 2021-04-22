POUND — Pound Police Chief Tony Baker and part-time detective Tim McAfee have been furloughed for two months after town council voted to try a 60-day policing agreement with the Wise County Sheriff’s Department.
The action came during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting after concerns about town officials and county dispatchers not being able to contact Baker and at least one police vehicle not yet returned by an officer who resigned in recent weeks.
Council members Clifton Cauthorne and Marley Green joined tiebreaker Mayor Stacey Carson to overcome opposition by members Danny Stanley and Glenn Cantrell. The action includes negotiating a 60-day contract for 24-hour police coverage of the town by the county while council decides whether to rebuild the town police department, work out an agreement with the county or pull back any police coverage of unincorporated areas around the town.
Baker, who did not attend Tuesday’s meeting, and McAfee — the former town attorney — would be furloughed for 60 days. Cauthorne, in making his motion before the vote, said that would allow the two officers to file for unemployment.
Deputies have been patrolling Pound between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. since April 14, Sheriff Grant Kilgore said on Wednesday. The interim contract, set to expire on April 28, was set up after four officers resigned from the town force for various reasons.
Kilgore said that, while he was aware of Tuesday’s council action, he had not yet been approached formally about any agreement to extend county coverage beyond April 28.
Cauthorne’s motion also requires four former officers and the two furloughed officers to return all vehicles, equipment and uniforms to the town by 12 a.m. Sunday. One vehicle is still in the possession of the former department assistant chief, Town Manager Drew Mullins told council, while Baker and McAfee still have their police vehicles.
Before the vote, Carson said that Baker had not been checking office mail at town hall. Warrants from the county for execution in the town have been piling up in the police mailbox in town hall, she said.
Carson said that she had been told that county dispatchers have also tried to contact Baker “for days” without success.
Carson on Wednesday said she and Town Attorney Charles Wright would be trying to determine the status of the pickup truck used by McAfee for police business. She said she was still trying to locate a memorandum of understanding between the town and McAfee regarding the vehicle as well as the vehicle’s title.