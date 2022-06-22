POUND — Pound Town Council approved a budget Tuesday with nine days to spare.
The council voted 5-0 at its regular June meeting to approve the $370,248 budget after no one made any comment during a public hearing.
The budget matches anticipated revenues, with $187,940 in general fund spending, $103,658 for the police department, $19,500 for the fire department and $59,150 for the street department.
Real estate and personal property tax rates would remain level for 2022-23, at 45 cents per $100 assessed value and 49 cents per $100 value, respectively. The town meals tax would increase 1% to 6%, and the cigarette tax will rise 2.5 cents to 15 cents per pack.
The budget also repeals water, sewer and garbage rates officially after the Wise County Public Service Authority took over utility operations last summer.
Prior to the meeting, Leabern Kennedy, acting town mayor and council member, worked with council member Doris Mullins and interim Town Clerk Linda Meade to prepare personal property tax bills for mailing on Wednesday.
The bills were supposed to be sent to town residents in 2021 before Kennedy won a special election to the council in November. Mullins and council members Kristin Foley and Kensleigh Browning were appointed earlier this year to fill three council seats emptied by resignations.
After an 80-minute closed session for personnel, the council voted unanimously to offer the clerk-treasurer position to an unnamed applicant. The part-time position would be based on a maximum 29-hour work week at $14 per hour. Interim clerk-treasurer Mullins accepted the position earlier this year for a term not to exceed six months.
The council also voted to adopt the Code of Virginia’s Title 46.2 as its motor vehicle ordinance. Acting Town Attorney Greg Baker said adopting the state ordinance will ensure that traffic offense fines will be paid back to the town for general fund revenue.
The town’s annual Heritage Days also got a $1,000 donation from Toyota of Bristol, which the council voted 5-0 to transfer from the town general fund account to the Heritage Days account.
Kennedy said the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development has offered to hold a workshop to outline available grants that the town may be able to apply for without issues over the town’s past-due audits. One of those grants would be $1,500 to help fund a LOVE sign similar to those in communities across the state.
Pound Lions Club representative Charlotte Shortt said the club already had lumber donated for a LOVE sign, and Kennedy offered to help the club locate a suitable area to place the final sign.
Council agreed to recess their July 19 regular meeting to July 22 — with the time to be announced later — to meet with a VDHD representative for the grant workshop.
Council also voted 5-0 to reject a request from former mayor Stacey Carson for reimbursement for damage to a microphone she said earlier that she installed at the council dais. Carson said she had no receipt for repair to the microphone, which she said cost $110.